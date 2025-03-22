حرائق مدمرة في كوريا الجنوبية.. مصرع رجليّ إطفاء وإجلاء المئات (فيديو)

Deadly wildfire in #SouthKorea
A devastating forest fire in Sancheong County, South Gyeongsang Province, has claimed the lives of two firefighters, with two others still missing
Over 200 people have been forced to evacuate as the blaze continues to rage. pic.twitter.com/vurDEQoh93
— Uncensored News (@Uncensorednewsw) March 22, 2025
Deadly wildfire in #SouthKorea
A devastating forest fire in Sancheong County, South Gyeongsang Province, has claimed the lives of two firefighters, with two others still missing
Over 200 people have been forced to evacuate as the blaze continues to rage. pic.twitter.com/vurDEQoh93