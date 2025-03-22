Advertisement

عربي-دولي

حرائق مدمرة في كوريا الجنوبية.. مصرع رجليّ إطفاء وإجلاء المئات (فيديو)

Lebanon 24
22-03-2025 | 10:47
لقي رجلا إطفاء على الأقل حتفهما وتم إجلاء مئات الأشخاص من منازلهم في كوريا الجنوبية في الوقت الذي كافح فيه عمال الطوارئ لاحتواء أكثر من 30 حريق غابات أججتها الرياح الجافة.

واندلعت أكبر الحرائق في المناطق الجنوبية الشرقية، بما في ذلك مقاطعة سانشيونغ الريفية، حيث فر 260 شخصا إلى ملجأ مؤقت فيما امتدت النيران عبر التلال المحيطة، وفقا لحكومة مقاطعة جنوب جيونغ سانغ.

وتم العثور على رجلي إطفاء متوفين، بينما لا يزال رجل إطفاء آخر وموظف حكومي في عداد المفقودين بعد أن حاصرتهما ألسنة اللهب التي كانت تنطلق بسرعة مدفوعة برياح قوية في المنطقة. (روسيا اليوم)
 
 
