سفير إسرائيلي طالب بإعدام أطفال غزة.. وفيديو سري فضحه!

Lebanon 24
24-03-2025 | 09:15
طالب سفير إسرائيل لدى النمسا دافيد روت بـ"إعدام الأطفال الفلسطينيين" إذا تورطوا في حمل السلاح، مما دفع وزارة الخارجية الإسرائيلية إلى التعليق.

وفي مقطع فيديو سُجل سرا خلال اجتماع مغلق مع الجالية اليهودية المحلية بمدينة إنسبروك النمساوية، الخميس، وتم تسريبه لوسائل الإعلام، قال روت إنه "يجب تطبيق عقوبة الإعدام على المراهقين لحملهم سلاحا أو قنبلة يدوية".

واعتبر الدبلوماسي الإسرائيلي أنه "لا يوجد مدنيون في غزة"، نافيا أن يكون الجيش الإسرائيلي "يقتل الأطفال عمدا".
كما تساءل روت عما إذا كان ينبغي على أوروبا الاستثمار في إعادة إعمار غزة، مشيرا إلى أن القطاع "سيدمر مرة أخرى".

وتابع: "هل ستكون أوروبا مجنونة بما يكفي لاستثمار الأموال مرة أخرى في غزة؟ سيتعين علينا تدميرها في المرة القادمة".

وبعد الضجة التي أحدثها الفيديو على منصات التواصل ووسائل الإعلام، أصدرت وزارة الخارجية الإسرائيلية بيانا.

وقالت الوزارة في بيانها: "في كل فرصة وأمام كل كاميرا، يوضح سفراء إسرائيل بشكل قاطع لا لبس فيه أنه لا مستقبل لحماس في غزة، وأن إسرائيل لن تسمح لحماس بالبقاء في القطاع".

وزعمت الوزارة أن "ما تبقى من ادعاءات هو مجرد مونتاج فيديو وتلاعب إعلامي، من قبل عناصر معادية لإسرائيل ونشطاء حركة المقاطعة وسحب الاستثمارات وفرض العقوبات". (سكاي نيوز)
