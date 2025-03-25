Advertisement

عربي-دولي

مشهد مرعب... الأرض انشقت فجأة وابتلعت سائق دراجة ناريّة!

Lebanon 24
25-03-2025 | 07:16
انتشر مقطع فيديو مرعب لشارع في سيول يتحوّل فجأة إلى حفرة تزامنا مع مرور سائق دراجة نارية، فسقط الأخير بها واختفى لحين العثور على جثته في وقت لاحق.

وقال مسؤولون في العاصمة الكورية الجنوبية سيول، اليوم الثلاثاء، إنه تم العثور على جثة سائق دراجة نارية ابتلعته حفرة صرف انفتحت فجأة في أحد شوارع سيول، وذلك بعد عملية بحث ليلية، وفق ما أوردته "وكالة الأنباء الألمانية".

وقال مكتب السلامة والطوارئ إن الحفرة التي يبلغ عرضها نحو 20 متراً وعمقها 20 متراً، ظهرت فجأة عند تقاطع في حي ميونجيل دونغ شرقي سيول بعد ظهر أمس، مما أدى إلى ابتلاع سائق الدراجة النارية وإصابة امرأة كانت شاحنتها تمر فوق الموقع.

وفي إفادة متلفزة، قال ضابط الطوارئ كيم تشانغ سيوب إنه تم العثور على السائق، وهو في الثلاثينات من عمره، قبل ظهر اليوم. (العربية)
 
 
