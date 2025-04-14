Advertisement

عربي-دولي

حريق "متعمد" يلتهم منزل حاكم ولاية بنسلفانيا.. والأضرار جسيمة! (فيديو وصور)

Lebanon 24
14-04-2025 | 16:00
أعلنت شرطة ولاية بنسلفانيا أن حريقا متعمدا تسبب في دمار واسع في منزل حاكم الولاية جوش شابيرو، مؤكدة احتجاز مشتبه به يبلغ من العمر 38 عاما على خلفية الحادث.

وبحسب الشرطة، فإن التحقيقات الأولية تشير إلى أن الحريق كان متعمدا، وقد أدى إلى أضرار جسيمة في المبنى، دون تسجيل إصابات بشرية.

من جهته، أكد شابيرو أن الهجوم لن يثنيه عن أداء مهامه، مشيرا إلى أن قوات الشرطة قامت بإجلاء عائلته بأمان بعد إيقاظهم في وقت مبكر من صباح الحادث.
 
وأضاف في تصريح صحفي: "هذا العمل الجبان لن يُضعف عزيمتنا، وسنواصل العمل من أجل شعب بنسلفانيا".

ولا تزال التحقيقات جارية للكشف عن دوافع الجاني، فيما لم تعلن السلطات حتى الآن عن تفاصيل إضافية حول خلفيات الحادث. (ارم نيوز)
 
 
عربي-دولي

منوعات

