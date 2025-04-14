حريق "متعمد" يلتهم منزل حاكم ولاية بنسلفانيا.. والأضرار جسيمة! (فيديو وصور)

أعلن جوش شابيرو، حاكم ولاية بنسلفانيا الأمريكية عن تعرض منزله في مدينة هاريسبرغ للحريق نتيجة حادث حرق متعمد، مؤكدا عدم وقوع إصابات. وقد تم إخماد الحريق . pic.twitter.com/6p156x3t5A
— Channel 8 عربية (@Channel8arabic) April 14, 2025
أعلن جوش شابيرو، حاكم ولاية بنسلفانيا الأمريكية عن تعرض منزله في مدينة هاريسبرغ للحريق نتيجة حادث حرق متعمد، مؤكدا عدم وقوع إصابات. وقد تم إخماد الحريق . pic.twitter.com/6p156x3t5A
This is what’s left of the Pennsylvania Governor’s mansion after a psycho arsonist broke in and set it ablaze with Josh Shapiro and his entire family sleeping inside at 2 am this morning.pic.twitter.com/hPssPCLyxs
— Marina Medvin 🇺🇸 (@MarinaMedvin) April 14, 2025
This is what’s left of the Pennsylvania Governor’s mansion after a psycho arsonist broke in and set it ablaze with Josh Shapiro and his entire family sleeping inside at 2 am this morning.pic.twitter.com/hPssPCLyxs