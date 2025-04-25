Advertisement

عربي-دولي

طائرة سقطت في البحر... مقتل 5 أشخاص وفيديو يوثق الحادثة المرعبة

Lebanon 24
25-04-2025 | 00:46
أفادت قناة Thai PBS يوم الجمعة عن مقتل 5 أشخاص في حادث سقوط طائرة تابعة للشرطة التايلاندية في البحر في بلدة تشا-أم السياحية على بعد 160 كيلومترا جنوبي بانكوك.
 
وقالت القناة: "طائرة من طراز "داش 6-400 توين أوتر" التي دخلت الخدمة في أسطول الشرطة الوطنية التايلاندية عام 2020، سقطت في البحر قرب شاطئ تشا-أم في محافظة بيتشابوري. وقع الحادث الساعة 8:15 صباح الجمعة. وفقا لبيانات فرق الإنقاذ العاملة في الموقع، لقي 5 أشخاص كانوا على متن الطائرة حتفهم، بينما نجا شخص واحد لكنه أصيب بجروح".
 
ووفقا للقناة، كانت الطائرة تستخدمها الشرطة لنقل الأفراد لأغراض عملياتية ونقل البضائع وإسقاط المظليين بما في ذلك طلاب مدرسة الشرطة للمظليين.

وأشارت إلى أن الطائرة كانت تقوم يوم الجمعة برحلة طيران كان من المقرر خلالها إسقاط مظليين. (روسيا اليوم) 
 
