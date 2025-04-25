طائرة سقطت في البحر... مقتل 5 أشخاص وفيديو يوثق الحادثة المرعبة

🚨🇹🇭 SMALL PLANE CRASHES INTO SEA NEAR HUA HIN AIRPORT, ATLEAST 5 DEAD
A DHC-6-400 Twin Otter crashed into the Gulf of thailand off Baby Grande Hua Hin Hotel during takeoff for a parachute drill.
The aircraft carried six people; five were killed, one injured.
The crash… pic.twitter.com/irwGxXsjwH
— mario nawfal (@MarioNawfal) April 25, 2025
