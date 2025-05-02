Advertisement

عربي-دولي

زلزال عنيف جدّاً ضرب قبالة سواحل الأرجنتين... هذه قوّته

Lebanon 24
02-05-2025 | 09:42
ضرب زلزال بقوة 7.4 على مقياس ريختر، قبالة سواحل الأرجنتين على بُعد حوالي 230 كيلومترًا جنوب مدينة أوشوايا الأرجنتينية، آخر مدينة رئيسية قبل الوصول إلى القارة القطبية الجنوبية.
 
والمنطقة في الواقع خالية تمامًا من السكان، لذا تُشير هيئة المسح الجيولوجي الأميركية إلى أن خطر وقوع أضرار أو إصابات منخفض.
 
ويراقب المسؤولون أي نشاط لتسونامي، ولكن لم يتم تأكيد أي شيء حتى الآن. 
 
Privacy policy
جميع الحقوق محفوظة © Lebanon24