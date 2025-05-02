إجلاء عاجل والسكان هرعوا نحو الجبال.. فيديو للزلزال العنيف في تشيلي والأرجنتين

❗️🇦🇷 - Landslides and rockfalls were reported in the Famatina Hills following a magnitude 5.4 earthquake that struck northwest of La Rioja, Argentina, on the afternoon of May 1, 2025.



The quake, centered approximately 69 km north of Chilecito, occurred at a shallow depth of 11… pic.twitter.com/Mzt9gRtQ7A