إجلاء عاجل والسكان هرعوا نحو الجبال.. فيديو للزلزال العنيف في تشيلي والأرجنتين

Officials fear a huge tsunami could be heading for Chile after a 7.5 magnitude earthquake struck off the coast of Argentina. pic.twitter.com/G51c6KPSWr
— Karli Bonne’ 🇺🇸 (@KarluskaP) May 2, 2025
Officials fear a huge tsunami could be heading for Chile after a 7.5 magnitude earthquake struck off the coast of Argentina. pic.twitter.com/G51c6KPSWr
❗️🇦🇷 - Landslides and rockfalls were reported in the Famatina Hills following a magnitude 5.4 earthquake that struck northwest of La Rioja, Argentina, on the afternoon of May 1, 2025.
The quake, centered approximately 69 km north of Chilecito, occurred at a shallow depth of 11… pic.twitter.com/Mzt9gRtQ7A
— 🔥🗞The Informant (@theinformant_x) May 2, 2025
❗️🇦🇷 - Landslides and rockfalls were reported in the Famatina Hills following a magnitude 5.4 earthquake that struck northwest of La Rioja, Argentina, on the afternoon of May 1, 2025.
The quake, centered approximately 69 km north of Chilecito, occurred at a shallow depth of 11… pic.twitter.com/Mzt9gRtQ7A
#BREAKING The earth shook and the ocean roared.
A powerful 7.5 magnitude Earthquake struck Argentina and Chile the heart of the land trembled.
Within minutes a tsunami warning was issued people rushed toward higher ground leaving homes behind.
Let’s pray for them.#earthquake… pic.twitter.com/xX7vJ92YQh
— Mahmud (@Mahamud313) May 2, 2025
#BREAKING The earth shook and the ocean roared.
A powerful 7.5 magnitude Earthquake struck Argentina and Chile the heart of the land trembled.
Within minutes a tsunami warning was issued people rushed toward higher ground leaving homes behind.
Let’s pray for them.#earthquake… pic.twitter.com/xX7vJ92YQh