Advertisement

عربي-دولي

إجلاء عاجل والسكان هرعوا نحو الجبال.. فيديو للزلزال العنيف في تشيلي والأرجنتين

Lebanon 24
02-05-2025 | 13:30
A-
A+
Doc-P-1354986-638818150308325408.png
Doc-P-1354986-638818150308325408.png photos 0
facebook
facebook
facebook
telegram
Messenger
Messenger
A+
A-
facebook
facebook
facebook
telegram
Messenger
Messenger
رصدت مقاطع فيديو متداولة بمنصة إكس أولى لحظات الزلزال العنيف الذي ضرب الأرجنتين وتشيلي يوم الجمعة.

ويظهر فيديو السكان وهم يهرعون نحو الجبال تحسبا لوقوع أمواج مد عاتية "تسونامي".

Advertisement
واصدرت السلطات في الأرجنتين أمرًا عاجلاً بإجلاء سكان بلدة بويرتو ألمانزا الواقعة في أقصى جنوبي البلاد، تحسّبًا لخطر قد ينجم عن زلزال ضرب الساحل الجنوبي لأميركا اللاتينية.

 ولم تُعلن السلطات حتى الآن عن صابات، لكنها أكدت أن الوضع يُراقب من كثب بالتنسيق مع فرق الطوارئ المحلية.

وفي تشيلي، دعت السلطات إلى إخلاء سواحل منطقة ماغالانيس في أقصى جنوب البلاد بعد إصدار تحذير من احتمال وقوع تسونامي إثر زلزال بقوة 7.5 درجة في البحر.

 وقال الرئيس غابريال بوريك على حسابه على منصة إكس "ندعو إلى إخلاء شاطئ البحر في جميع أنحاء منطقة ماغالانيس"، داعياً السكان إلى اتباع توصيات السلطات.

مواضيع ذات صلة
أحد السكان المحليين لـ رويترز: الغارات الأميركية أدت لانفجارات عنيفة هزت الحي كما لو كانت زلزالا
lebanon 24
03/05/2025 00:57:13 Lebanon 24 Lebanon 24
القناة 12 الإسرائيلية: إجلاء سكان 8 بلدات غرب القدس بسبب الحرائق
lebanon 24
03/05/2025 00:57:13 Lebanon 24 Lebanon 24
إسرائيل توسع عملياتها في غزة: إجلاء واسع لسكان المناطق القتالية
lebanon 24
03/05/2025 00:57:13 Lebanon 24 Lebanon 24
وزير الدفاع الإسرائيلي يعلن عن إجلاء واسع النطاق لسكان غزة من مناطق القتال
lebanon 24
03/05/2025 00:57:13 Lebanon 24 Lebanon 24
تابع
قد يعجبك أيضاً Lebanon 24
Advertisement
الأكثر قراءة Lebanon 24
lebanon 24
06:27 | 2025-05-02 Lebanon 24 Lebanon 24
lebanon 24
08:34 | 2025-05-02 Lebanon 24 Lebanon 24
lebanon 24
09:32 | 2025-05-02 Lebanon 24 Lebanon 24
lebanon 24
14:10 | 2025-05-02 Lebanon 24 Lebanon 24
lebanon 24
00:11 | 2025-05-02 Lebanon 24 Lebanon 24

أخبارنا عبر بريدك الالكتروني

 
إشترك
أيضاً في عربي-دولي Lebanon 24
17:12 | 2025-05-02
16:50 | 2025-05-02
16:19 | 2025-05-02
16:00 | 2025-05-02
15:59 | 2025-05-02
15:47 | 2025-05-02
فيديو
Lebanon 24 leader in online news
Youtube
Instagram
Threads
Whatsapp Channel
Twitter
Facebook
RSS
Google News
Download our application
IOS
Android
مباشر
الأبرز
لبنان
خاص
إقتصاد
عربي-دولي
بلديات 2025
متفرقات
أخبار عاجلة
Youtube
Instagram
Threads
Whatsapp Channel
Twitter
Facebook
RSS
Google News
Download our application
IOS
Android
Follow Us
Youtube
Instagram
Threads
Whatsapp Channel
Twitter
Facebook
RSS
Google News
Download our application
IOS
Android
 
Softimpact Softimpact web design and development company website
Privacy policy
من نحن
لإعلاناتكم
للاتصال بالموقع
Privacy policy
جميع الحقوق محفوظة © Lebanon24