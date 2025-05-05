مفتول العضلات وشاهراً "السيف الأحمر".. صورة لترامب تثير جدلاً

Happy May the 4th to all, including the Radical Left Lunatics who are fighting so hard to to bring Sith Lords, Murderers, Drug Lords, Dangerous Prisoners, & well known MS-13 Gang Members, back into our galaxy. You’re not the Rebellion—you’re the Empire.
May the 4th be with you. pic.twitter.com/G883DhDRR5
— The White House (@WhiteHouse) May 4, 2025
