عربي-دولي

مفتول العضلات وشاهراً "السيف الأحمر".. صورة لترامب تثير جدلاً

Lebanon 24
05-05-2025 | 01:10
Doc-P-1355897-638820297797795446.png
بمنشور مستوحى من سلسلة الأفلام الشهيرة حرب النجوم، أشعل حساب البيت الأبيض خلال الساعات الماضية حرباً من نوعا آخر.
 
فقد نشر الحساب الذي أثار سابقا بعض الجدل والتساؤلات حول من يديره، صورة للرئيس الأميركي دونالد ترامب معدلة بالذكاء الاصطناعي، مفتول العضلات، وشاهراً "السيف الأحمر". 

وعلق على الصورة كاتباً :" عيد سعيد للجميع، بمن فيهم متطرفو اليسار المتشدد الذين يكافحون بكل ما أُوتوا من قوة لإعادة أمراء السيث (الأشرار في سلسلة حرب النجوم)، والقتلة، وتجار المخدرات، والسجناء الخطِرين، وأعضاء عصابة (إم إس 13) المعروفين، إلى مجرّتنا. أنتم لستم الثورة، بل الإمبراطورية".

وختم بعبارة شهير من السلسلة، قائلا "أتمنى أن يكون الرابع من أيار معكم".
 
إلا أن الصورة أثارت موجة من الجدل والانتقادات، حيث علق العديد من متابعي البيت الأبيض على منصة إكس متسائلين من يدير هذا الحساب الرسمي.

كما اعتبر آخرون أن الصورة غير موفقة على الإطلاق لاسيما أن ترامب حمل سيفاً أحمر، في دلالة على الأشرار ضمن السلسلة الشهيرة.
 
بل إن البعض سأل "غروك" برنامج الذكاء الخاص بمنصة إكس عن السبب، وعمن يدير الحساب.

علماً أن هذا الحساب يدار عادة من قِبل مكتب الاستراتيجية الرقمية في البيت الأبيض.

في حين لم تُكشف هوية الأفراد الذين ينشرون التغريدات عليه بشكل رسمي.

إلى أن الفريق يقوده كريستيان توم، ويضم أعضاءً رئيسيين من بينهم أنجيلا كراسنيك (مديرة المنصات)، وتيريكا لامبرت (نائبة المدير)، وباتريك ستيفنسون (مستشار أول).

فيما يُعتبر دان سكافينو، نائب رئيس الأركان، شخصيةً بارزةً تُشرف على الاتصالات الرقمية في إدارة ترامب. (العربية) 
 
