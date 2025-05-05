بالفيديو.. باكستان تُجري "اختباراً صاروخياً" رغم توترها مع الهند

🚨#ISPR
Pakistan today conducted a successful training launch of a FATAH Series surface-to-surface missile with a range of 120 kilometers as part of ongoing Ex INDUS. #FATAH #PakistanArmy #COAS
The launch was aimed at ensuring the operational readiness of troops and validating… pic.twitter.com/CQ9xsf8NnP
— Pakistan Armed Forces News 🇵🇰 (@PakistanFauj) May 5, 2025
🚨#ISPR
Pakistan today conducted a successful training launch of a FATAH Series surface-to-surface missile with a range of 120 kilometers as part of ongoing Ex INDUS. #FATAH #PakistanArmy #COAS
The launch was aimed at ensuring the operational readiness of troops and validating… pic.twitter.com/CQ9xsf8NnP