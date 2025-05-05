Advertisement

عربي-دولي

بالفيديو.. باكستان تُجري "اختباراً صاروخياً" رغم توترها مع الهند

Lebanon 24
05-05-2025 | 06:37
أعلنت باكستان أنها أجرت اختباراً ناجحاً لإطلاق صاروخ أرض - أرض، وذلك في إطار تدريب عسكري مستمر، وفقاً لبيان صادر عن إدارة العلاقات العامة، الجناح الإعلامي للجيش الباكستاني.
 
 
ونقلت وكالة بلومبرغ للأنباء عن الإدارة أن الهدف من الاختبار هو التأكد من جاهزية القوات المسلحة والتحقق من الجوانب الفنية المتعلقة بمنظومة الإطلاق.


ويأتي أختبار باكستان لنظامها الصاروخي في وقت تشهد فيه العلاقات بين باكستان والهند توترا متصاعدا، في أعقاب "هجوم كشمير" الذي أسفر عن سقوط عدد من القتلى المدنيين، ما أثار موجة من الإدانات الدولية ومناشدات لضبط النفس.
وتتهم الهند باكستان بالوقوف وراء الهجوم، وهو ما تنفيه إسلام آباد بشدة، مؤكدة امتلاكها معلومات استخباراتية موثوقة تشير إلى نية الهند تنفيذ عمل عسكري ضدها.


ومنذ وقوع الهجوم، اتخذ البلدان سلسلة من الإجراءات التصعيدية، شملت إغلاق معبر الحدود الوحيد العامل بينهما، وتعليق التبادل التجاري، إضافة إلى تبادل طرد عدد من مواطني الطرفين في إطار ما وصف بإجراءات "المعاملة بالمثل".
كذلك، أعلنت الهند تعليق اتفاق رئيسي لتقاسم المياه مع باكستان، وهو اتفاق يعد حيوياً لتأمين إمدادات المياه للدولة المجاورة.
جميع الحقوق محفوظة © Lebanon24