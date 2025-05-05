Advertisement

عربي-دولي

بالفيديو.. "رئيس دولة" يُضرب بالحذاء!

Lebanon 24
05-05-2025 | 06:55
A-
A+
Doc-P-1356057-638820501568721873.PNG
Doc-P-1356057-638820501568721873.PNG photos 0
facebook
facebook
facebook
telegram
Messenger
Messenger
A+
A-
facebook
facebook
facebook
telegram
Messenger
Messenger
أظهرت مقاطع مصورة، تم تداولها على مواقع التواصل الاجتماعي، الرئيس الكيني وليام روتو وهو يُرمي بالحذاء في أثناء إلقائه كلمة حول تكاليف المعيشة التي كانت مصدر غضب شعبي.
 
 
واضطر روتو في وقت سابق إلى التراجع عن زيادات ضريبية ودعوة أعضاء من المعارضة للانضمام إلى الحكومة، بيد أن السخط ظل مرتفعا في الدولة الواقعة في شرق أفريقيا.


وأظهرت مقاطع فيديو روتو وهو يبعد الحذاء بذراعه، ويبدو أنه لم يُصب بأذى، وذلك خلال تجمع جماهيري في مقاطعة ميجوري غربي البلاد.
 
Advertisement
 
وعند إلقاء الحذاء، كان روتو يقول: "لقد قلنا إننا سنخفض أسعار الأسمدة، صحيح أم خطأ؟".
وقال وزير الداخلية كيبتشومبا موركومين إن الشرطة ألقت القبض على 3 أشخاص، وفقا لما نقلته صحيفة ستار.
وفي واقعة مشابهة، كان الرئيس الأميركي الأسبق جورج دبليو بوش تعرض لرشق بحذاء من جانب صحفي عراقي، احتجاجا على الفوضى التي خلفها الغزو الذي قادته الولايات المتحدة للعراق.
وتعاني كينيا من تدهور اقتصادي يرافقه ارتفاع مستمر في أسعار السلع الأساسية، إضافة إلى أزمة البطالة التي يعاني منها الشباب، وهو ما جعل المواطنين الكينيين في مواجهة صعوبات متزايدة لتلبية احتياجاتهم اليومية؛ الأمر الذي تسبب في احتجاجات الشعبية.
ورغم أن الحكومة قد أعلنت خططا للإصلاح الاقتصادي، فإن كثيرين يرون أن هذه الخطط ليست كافية للتعامل مع الأزمة الحالية. (الجزيرة نت)
 
 
 
مواضيع ذات صلة
الحواط: ما يجري يضرب "هيبة الدولة"!
lebanon 24
05/05/2025 16:36:00 Lebanon 24 Lebanon 24
بقوة 4.6 درجات.. زلزال يضرب دولة عربية!
lebanon 24
05/05/2025 16:36:00 Lebanon 24 Lebanon 24
بحذاء "غريب".. ميريام فارس تحتفل مع ابنيها بعيد الأم وتحذف خاصية التعليقات (صور)
lebanon 24
05/05/2025 16:36:00 Lebanon 24 Lebanon 24
بقوة 4.2 درجة... هزة أرضية تضرب دولة عربية
lebanon 24
05/05/2025 16:36:00 Lebanon 24 Lebanon 24
تابع
قد يعجبك أيضاً Lebanon 24
Advertisement
الأكثر قراءة Lebanon 24
lebanon 24
16:46 | 2025-05-04 Lebanon 24 Lebanon 24
lebanon 24
10:45 | 2025-05-04 Lebanon 24 Lebanon 24
lebanon 24
02:33 | 2025-05-05 Lebanon 24 Lebanon 24
lebanon 24
23:23 | 2025-05-04 Lebanon 24 Lebanon 24
lebanon 24
12:49 | 2025-05-04 Lebanon 24 Lebanon 24

أخبارنا عبر بريدك الالكتروني

 
إشترك
أيضاً في عربي-دولي Lebanon 24
09:16 | 2025-05-05
08:37 | 2025-05-05
08:20 | 2025-05-05
08:08 | 2025-05-05
08:00 | 2025-05-05
07:53 | 2025-05-05
فيديو
Lebanon 24 leader in online news
Youtube
Instagram
Threads
Whatsapp Channel
Twitter
Facebook
RSS
Google News
Download our application
IOS
Android
مباشر
الأبرز
لبنان
خاص
إقتصاد
عربي-دولي
بلديات 2025
متفرقات
أخبار عاجلة
Youtube
Instagram
Threads
Whatsapp Channel
Twitter
Facebook
RSS
Google News
Download our application
IOS
Android
Follow Us
Youtube
Instagram
Threads
Whatsapp Channel
Twitter
Facebook
RSS
Google News
Download our application
IOS
Android
 
Softimpact Softimpact web design and development company website
Privacy policy
من نحن
لإعلاناتكم
للاتصال بالموقع
Privacy policy
جميع الحقوق محفوظة © Lebanon24