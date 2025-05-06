Advertisement

عربي-دولي

إيفانكا ترامب حديث مواقع التواصل... فيديو يرصد ما فعله حارسها الشخصيّ

Lebanon 24
06-05-2025
Doc-P-1356536-638821363808596967.jpg
Doc-P-1356536-638821363808596967.jpg photos 0
تصدر اسم ايفانكا ترامب، ابنة الرئيس الأميركي دونالد ترامب، حديث رواد مواقع التواصل الاجتماعي في الساعات القليلة الماضية، بعد انتشار مقطع فيديو وثق ما حصل مع مرافقها الشخصي الذي كان الى جانبها.

وفي التفاصيل، انتشر مقطع فيديو ظهرت فيه ايفانكا وهي تسير باتجاه سيارتها برفقة زوجها والحارس الخاص بهما، الا ان احد الأشخاص حاول الاقتراب منها ما دفع بالحارس لأن يضربه ويطيحه ارضا.
 
 
