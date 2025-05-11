تحت مبنى الكابيتول... إليكم ما اكتشفه نائب أميركيّ (فيديو)

Come with me to see one of the hidden secrets of the Capitol!
The Lincoln Room is one of my favorite spots to bring visitors — when President Lincoln was serving in the House, he sat by the fireplace in this room to read his letters, but the most interesting part of the room is… pic.twitter.com/hp36jfQrk4
— Congressman Tim Moore (@RepTimMooreNC) May 9, 2025
Come with me to see one of the hidden secrets of the Capitol!
The Lincoln Room is one of my favorite spots to bring visitors — when President Lincoln was serving in the House, he sat by the fireplace in this room to read his letters, but the most interesting part of the room is… pic.twitter.com/hp36jfQrk4