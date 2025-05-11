Advertisement

عربي-دولي

تحت مبنى الكابيتول... إليكم ما اكتشفه نائب أميركيّ (فيديو)

Lebanon 24
11-05-2025 | 05:33
كشف النائب الأميركي تيم مور عن وجود شبكة سرية من الأنفاق تحت مبنى الكابيتول في واشنطن، واصفا إياها بـ"الممرات المخفية" التي ظلت مجهولة لعقود.

وفي مقطع فيديو نشره على منصة "اكس"، رفع مور لوحا من الأرضية ليظهر تحته سلم حاد يؤدي إلى نفق قديم، حيث ظهرت كتابات وجداريات على الجدران والأدراج.

وأشار إلى أن بعض هذه الأنفاق قد يعود تاريخها إلى حرب 1812، عندما اجتاحت القوات البريطانية واشنطن وأحرقت مبنى الكابيتول. (روسيا اليوم)
 
 
من نحن
جميع الحقوق محفوظة © Lebanon24