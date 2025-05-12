Advertisement

عربي-دولي

سيُطلق سراحه اليوم.. مبعوث ترامب يتوجه إلى إسرائيل برفقة والدة الأسير عيدان ألكسندر

Lebanon 24
12-05-2025 | 00:24
أعلن مبعوث الرئيس الأميركي لشؤون الأسرى آدم بولر توجهه إلى إسرائيل مع والدة الأسير الإسرائيلي الأميركي لدى "حماس" عيدان ألكسندر، تمهيدا لاستعادته من الحركة.
 
 
ونشر بولر تغريدة على موقع "إكس" كتب فيها: "أتوجه إلى إسرائيل مع والدة عيدان ألكسندر لحضور استعادة ابنها من حماس".

وأضاف "أشكر الرئيس ترامب على التزامه بإعادة جميع الأميركيين إلى ديارهم". (روسيا اليوم) 
 
