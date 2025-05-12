سيُطلق سراحه اليوم.. مبعوث ترامب يتوجه إلى إسرائيل برفقة والدة الأسير عيدان ألكسندر

On this Mother’s Day, it is my honor to travel with Edan Alexander’s mom Yael for reunion of her son from Hamas.
Thank you President trump for your commitment to bringing all americans home. @POTUS @SecRubio @SteveWitkoff ❤️❤️❤️ pic.twitter.com/UwcehqJ0xB
— Adam Boehler (@aboehler) May 12, 2025
