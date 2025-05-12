Advertisement

بمقطع فيديو.. كيت ميدلتون تعانق الأمير ويليام

Lebanon 24
12-05-2025 | 14:00
أطلت أميرة ويلز، كيت ميدلتون، في أول فيديو من سلسلتها الجديدة "أم الطبيعة"، مستعرضة كيف كانت الطبيعة ملاذها الآمن خلال رحلة علاجها من السرطان، الذي شُخّصت به قبل أكثر من عام.

في الفيديو الذي تزامن مع أسبوع التوعية بالصحة النفسية، شاركت كيت لحظات خاصة مع الأمير ويليام من جزيرة مول خلال احتفالهما بذكرى زواجهما، وسط مشاهد من الربيع والطبيعة الهادئة.

وأكدت كيت أن "الطبيعة كانت ملاذي"، مشيرة إلى القوة الشفائية للعالم الطبيعي، ومعتبرة إياه مصدرًا للتجدد والتوازن والنمو. ودعت إلى إعادة الاتصال بالطبيعة، خاصة في ظل الضغوط المتزايدة للعالم الرقمي.
 
وترى كيت أن الطبيعة ليست فقط دعماً فردياً، بل جسراً لبناء علاقات أقوى، خصوصاً بين الأطفال في دور الرعاية، استناداً إلى خبراتها من نشاطاتها الخيرية وحديقة "العودة إلى الطبيعة" التي صممتها عام 2019.

وتعتزم الأميرة مواصلة السلسلة بفيديوهات مستقبلية توثق فصول الصيف والخريف والشتاء، في إطار تكريم شامل لدور الطبيعة في تعزيز الرفاهية النفسية والجسدية. (ارم نيوز)
