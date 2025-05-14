Advertisement

عربي-دولي

بعد أن رافقت طائرات سلاح الجو الأميري القطري طائرته الرئاسية... هكذا كانت ردّة فعل ترامب (فيديو)

Lebanon 24
14-05-2025 | 12:18
A-
A+
Doc-P-1360411-638828474846865076.png
Doc-P-1360411-638828474846865076.png photos 0
facebook
facebook
facebook
telegram
Messenger
Messenger
A+
A-
facebook
facebook
facebook
telegram
Messenger
Messenger
نشرت السلطات الأميركية مقاطع فيديو تُظهر طائرات مقاتلة قطرية وهي ترحّب بالرئيس الأميركي دونالد ترامب أثناء دخول طائرته الرئاسية الأجواء القطرية ومرافقتها له.

ونشرت المتحدثة باسم البيت الأبيض، كارولين ليفيت، لقطات تظهر طائرات سلاح الجو الأميري القطري وهي ترحب بترامب لدى دخول طائرته الرئاسية أجواء البلاد.

كما أظهر مقطع فيديو آخر المقاتلات القطرية وهي ترافق الطائرة الرئاسية الأمريكية قبل هبوطها.

Advertisement

ونشر نائب رئيس موظفي البيت الأبيض، دان سكافينو، عبر حسابه الرسمي على منصة "إكس"، مقطع فيديو يظهر ترامب وهو ينظر من نافذة طائرة الرئاسة الأميركية إلى المقاتلات القطرية التي ترافقه، أثناء دخولهم المجال الجوي القطري.


ووصل الرئيس الأميركي دونالد ترامب الى العاصمة القطرية الدوحة بعد ظهر الأربعاء، في محطته الثانية بعد السعودية من جولته الشرق أوسطية التي تستمر ثلاثة أيام.
مواضيع ذات صلة
التلغراف: طائرات سلاح الجو البريطاني اعترضت طائرات روسية قرب حدود الناتو
lebanon 24
14/05/2025 23:07:22 Lebanon 24 Lebanon 24
"الشرق": طائرات مقاتلة سعودية رافقت طائرة ترمب لنصف ساعة قبل هبوطها
lebanon 24
14/05/2025 23:07:22 Lebanon 24 Lebanon 24
القناة 14 الإسرائيلية: طائرات سلاح الجو تهاجم أهدافاً عسكرية في جنوب سوريا
lebanon 24
14/05/2025 23:07:22 Lebanon 24 Lebanon 24
قبل هبوطها في الرياض.. طائرات عسكرية سعودية رافقت طائرة ترامب (فيديو)
lebanon 24
14/05/2025 23:07:22 Lebanon 24 Lebanon 24
تابع
قد يعجبك أيضاً Lebanon 24
Advertisement
الأكثر قراءة Lebanon 24
lebanon 24
00:24 | 2025-05-14 Lebanon 24 Lebanon 24
lebanon 24
23:19 | 2025-05-13 Lebanon 24 Lebanon 24
lebanon 24
00:31 | 2025-05-14 Lebanon 24 Lebanon 24
lebanon 24
02:31 | 2025-05-14 Lebanon 24 Lebanon 24
lebanon 24
05:24 | 2025-05-14 Lebanon 24 Lebanon 24

أخبارنا عبر بريدك الالكتروني

 
إشترك
أيضاً في عربي-دولي Lebanon 24
15:19 | 2025-05-14
13:56 | 2025-05-14
13:55 | 2025-05-14
13:08 | 2025-05-14
12:46 | 2025-05-14
12:00 | 2025-05-14
فيديو
Lebanon 24 leader in online news
Youtube
Instagram
Threads
Whatsapp Channel
Twitter
Facebook
RSS
Google News
Download our application
IOS
Android
مباشر
الأبرز
لبنان
خاص
إقتصاد
عربي-دولي
بلديات 2025
متفرقات
أخبار عاجلة
Youtube
Instagram
Threads
Whatsapp Channel
Twitter
Facebook
RSS
Google News
Download our application
IOS
Android
Follow Us
Youtube
Instagram
Threads
Whatsapp Channel
Twitter
Facebook
RSS
Google News
Download our application
IOS
Android
 
Softimpact Softimpact web design and development company website
Privacy policy
من نحن
لإعلاناتكم
للاتصال بالموقع
Privacy policy
جميع الحقوق محفوظة © Lebanon24