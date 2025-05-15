Advertisement

عربي-دولي

بهذه العبارة... برج خليفة يُرحب بزيارة ترامب للإمارات (فيديو)

Lebanon 24
15-05-2025 | 14:57
أضاء برج خليفة في دبي بألوان العلم الأميركي، وتزين بعبارة "الإمارات ترحب بالرئيس الأميركي" باللغتين العربية والإنجليزية، وذلك احتفاء بزيارة الرئيس الأميركي دونالد ترامب، الذي وصل اليوم الخميس، إلى العاصمة الإماراتية أبوظبي في زيارة دولة تستمر يومين.

ونشر المكتب الإعلامي لحكومة دبي عبر حسابه الرسمي على منصة "إكس"، مقطع فيديو يوثق لحظة إضاءة البرج، في خطوة رمزية للتعبير عن حفاوة الاستقبال وعمق العلاقات بين البلدين.

