بهذه العبارة... برج خليفة يُرحب بزيارة ترامب للإمارات (فيديو)

برج خليفة يحتفي بزيارة الرئيس الأمريكي دونالد ترامب إلى دولة الإمارات العربية المتحدة.
Burj Khalifa is illuminated in the colors of the American flag to mark the visit of U.S. President @realDonaldTrump to the United arab Emirates. #UAE_welcomes_US_President… pic.twitter.com/4ZILbwBqaA
— Dubai Media Office (@DXBMediaOffice) May 15, 2025
