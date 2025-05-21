Advertisement

عربي-دولي

بالفيديو.. الجيش الإسرائيلي أطلق النار على وفد دبلوماسيّ دوليّ

Lebanon 24
21-05-2025 | 07:57
أطلقت القوات الإسرائيلية الرصاص على وفد دبلوماسي دولي عند المدخل الشرقي لمخيم جنين في شمال الضفة الغربية.
 
 
وقالت وكالة الأنباء الفلسطينية أن ذلك جاء أثناء تواجد الوفد الدبلوماسي عند مدخل مخيم جنين "للاطلاع على الواقع المأسوي للمخيم".

وأفادت أن الجنود الإسرائيليين المتواجدين في مخيم جنين "أطلقوا الرصاص الحي بشكل مباشر وكثيف تجاه الوفد الدبلوماسي أثناء تواجده في محيط مخيم جنين للاطلاع على أوضاع المخيم والحصار المفروض عليه".

وأشارت إلى أنه "خلال تواجد الوفد قرب البوابة الحديدية التي نصبها الاحتلال على مدخل المخيم الشرقي أطلق جنود الاحتلال النار بشكل كثيف اتجاه الوفد ومجموعة من الصحفيين الذين يغطون الزيارة". (سكاي نيوز)
 
 
 
وزيرة الخارجية الفنلندية: إطلاق الجيش الإسرائيلي النار أثناء زيارة وفد دبلوماسي لمخيم جنين خطير ويستحق الإدانة
وزير الخارجية الإسباني: استدعينا السفير الإسرائيلي إثر إطلاق الجيش الإسرائيلي النار خلال زيارة دبلوماسيين
الاتحاد الأوروبي يعتبر إطلاق النار الإسرائيلي على وفد دبلوماسي في مخيم جنين "تهديدا لحياة الدبلوماسيين وعملا غير مقبول"
إيطاليا تستدعى السفير الإسرائيلي بشأن واقعة إطلاق النار تجاه دبلوماسيين في جنين
