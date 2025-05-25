Advertisement

عربي-دولي

بالفيديو.. غرق سفينة تنقل "مواد خطرة" قبالة سواحل الهند

Lebanon 24
25-05-2025 | 09:51
A-
A+
Doc-P-1365760-638837888312797363.jpg
Doc-P-1365760-638837888312797363.jpg photos 0
facebook
facebook
facebook
telegram
Messenger
Messenger
A+
A-
facebook
facebook
facebook
telegram
Messenger
Messenger
غرقت سفينة حاويات ترفع علم ليبيريا وتنقل "بضائع خطرة" قبالة سواحل الهند، وفق ما أعلنت السلطات الهندية، مشيرة إلى إنقاذ جميع أفراد طاقمها البالغ عددهم 24.

وكانت سفينة الشحن "MSC ELSA 3" البالغ طولها 184 مترا والمتجهة من ميناء فيزينغام إلى كوشي في ولاية كيرالا جنوب الهند، ارسلت نداء استغاثة.

وعلى الإثر، أقلعت طائرات تابعة للبحرية الهندية، ورصدت عوامات نجاة، فيما كانت سفينة الحاويات تميل على بعد حوالى 70 كيلومترا من كوشي. (سكاي نيوز)
 
 
Advertisement
مواضيع ذات صلة
حماس تتهم إسرائيل بالهجوم على سفينة إغاثية متجهة إلى غزة في المياه الدولية قبالة سواحل مالطا
lebanon 24
25/05/2025 21:56:31 Lebanon 24 Lebanon 24
مقتل 8 أشخاص وإنقاذ 29 آخرين بعد غرق قارب مهاجرين قبالة السواحل التونسية
lebanon 24
25/05/2025 21:56:31 Lebanon 24 Lebanon 24
تعرف على فوائد "مُذهلة" لماء جوز الهند
lebanon 24
25/05/2025 21:56:31 Lebanon 24 Lebanon 24
وكالة فارس الإيرانية: مواد خطرة استوردها القطاع الخاص وخزّنت بطريقة خاطئة
lebanon 24
25/05/2025 21:56:31 Lebanon 24 Lebanon 24
تابع
قد يعجبك أيضاً Lebanon 24
Advertisement
الأكثر قراءة Lebanon 24
lebanon 24
16:56 | 2025-05-24 Lebanon 24 Lebanon 24
lebanon 24
06:31 | 2025-05-25 Lebanon 24 Lebanon 24
lebanon 24
01:24 | 2025-05-25 Lebanon 24 Lebanon 24
lebanon 24
16:56 | 2025-05-24 Lebanon 24 Lebanon 24
lebanon 24
10:01 | 2025-05-25 Lebanon 24 Lebanon 24

أخبارنا عبر بريدك الالكتروني

 
إشترك
أيضاً في عربي-دولي Lebanon 24
14:25 | 2025-05-25
14:23 | 2025-05-25
14:05 | 2025-05-25
13:32 | 2025-05-25
13:08 | 2025-05-25
13:00 | 2025-05-25
فيديو
Lebanon 24 leader in online news
Youtube
Instagram
Threads
Whatsapp Channel
Twitter
Facebook
RSS
Google News
Download our application
IOS
Android
مباشر
الأبرز
لبنان
خاص
إقتصاد
عربي-دولي
بلديات 2025
متفرقات
أخبار عاجلة
Youtube
Instagram
Threads
Whatsapp Channel
Twitter
Facebook
RSS
Google News
Download our application
IOS
Android
Follow Us
Youtube
Instagram
Threads
Whatsapp Channel
Twitter
Facebook
RSS
Google News
Download our application
IOS
Android
 
Softimpact Softimpact web design and development company website
Privacy policy
من نحن
لإعلاناتكم
للاتصال بالموقع
Privacy policy
جميع الحقوق محفوظة © Lebanon24