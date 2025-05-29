Advertisement

عربي-دولي

بالفيديو.. انهيار جليدي يدفن جزءاً من قرية سويسرية

Lebanon 24
29-05-2025 | 01:35
أعلنت السلطات السويسرية، اليوم الأربعاء، أن جزءاً ضخماً من نهر جليدي في جبال الألب قد انفصل عن مساره، ما أدى إلى سقوط كتل هائلة من الجليد والطين والصخور، طمرت جزءاً من قرية جبلية كانت قد أُخليت، أخيراً، بسبب خطر الانهيارات الصخرية.
 
وأكدت السلطات في منطقة فاليه، جنوب غرب سويسرا، أن شخصاً واحداً لا يزال في عداد المفقودين حتى الآن، في حين تواصل فرق الطوارئ عمليات البحث والإنقاذ في المنطقة المتضررة.

وأظهرت لقطات جوية التقطتها طائرة مسيّرة، وبثّتها هيئة الإذاعة والتلفزيون السويسرية، مشاهد مروعة لانهيار ضخم من الطين والتربة غطّى جزءاً كبيراً من قرية بلاتن، إضافة إلى النهر الذي يمر عبرها وضفتي أحد الأودية المجاورة.
