عربي-دولي

حادث سير مأساوي.. حافلة تنحرف وتودي بحياة 22 رياضيًا

Lebanon 24
01-06-2025 | 10:07
انحرفت حافلة عن جسر في ولاية كانو شمال نيجيريا، مما أسفر عن مقتل 22 رياضيا على الأقل أثناء عودتهم من مهرجان رياضي، بجانب إصابة عدد من الركاب الآخرين، وفقا لحاكم الولاية.

ولم تتوصل التحقيقات إلى معرفة سبب الحادث، الذي وقع السبت.

وشارك الرياضيون الذين لقوا حتفهم في المهرجان الرياضي الوطني النيجيري بولاية أوجون الجنوبية خلال الأسبوع الماضي.
ووفقا لأبا كبير يوسف، حاكم ولاية كانو، فإن السائق فقد السيطرة على الحافلة على ما يبدو، وانحرفت السيارة، التي كانت تقل أكثر من 30 راكبا، عن جسر تشيروماوا على طريق كانو زاريا السريع.

ونُقل الناجون من الحادث إلى مستشفى محلي لتلقي العلاج.

وأضاف يوسف أن الرياضيين، الذين رافقوا مدربيهم ومسؤولي الرياضة، كانوا يمثلون كانو في المهرجان الرياضي، وهو حدث رياضي كبير متعدد الرياضات يجمع رياضيين من ولايات البلاد الخمس والثلاثين كل عامين.
عربي-دولي

منوعات

