Advertisement

عربي-دولي

مُشاهدتها تُنذر بـ"كوارث"... العثور على سمكة "يوم القيامة" على شاطىء أستراليا

Lebanon 24
04-06-2025 | 08:28
A-
A+
Doc-P-1370408-638846480765816432.jpg
Doc-P-1370408-638846480765816432.jpg photos 0
facebook
facebook
facebook
telegram
Messenger
Messenger
A+
A-
facebook
facebook
facebook
telegram
Messenger
Messenger
عثرت سائحة على سمكة "ملك الرنجة" الطويلة، أحد أطول الكائنات البحرية في العالم، وهي نافقة على شاطئ "أوشن بيتش" في تسمانيا، في حدث نادر أثار دهشة علماء البحار.
 
 
وكانت السائحة سيبيل روبرتسون تتمشى كعادتها على شاطئ "أوشن بيتش" القريب من بلدة ستراهان، عندما لفت انتباهها مشهد غير اعتيادي: مجموعة من نسور البحر تحوم حول جثة سمكة فضية اللون يبلغ طولها 3 أمتار، تمتد على الرمال كشريط فضي لامع.
 
 
وأكد البروفيسور نيفيل باريت، عالم البيئة البحرية بجامعة تسمانيا، أن مشاهدتها بهذه الطريقة تعد حدثا استثنائيا، نظرا لأن هذه الأسماك نادرا ما تظهر في المناطق الساحلية أو بالقرب من السطح.

وعلى الرغم من الحجم الكبير لهذه الأنواع من الأسماك، فإنها تعد من الكائنات "الكسولة" بحسب وصف العلماء، حيث تفتقر إلى العضلات القوية وتعتمد في غذائها على ترشيح العوالق البحرية من الماء، بدلا من مطاردة الفرائس.

وهذا الظهور النادر لسمكة "ملك الرنجة" أثار اهتماما واسعا، ليس فقط بسبب ندرة المشاهدة، ولكن أيضا بسبب الأساطير القديمة التي تربط هذه السمكة بالكوارث الطبيعية. ففي الثقافة الشعبية لبعض المجتمعات الساحلية، يُنظر إلى ظهور هذه السمكة على الشواطئ كعلامة تحذيرية من وقوع زلازل أو كوارث بحرية، ما أكسبها لقب "سمكة نهاية العالم"، أو "سمكة يوم القيامة". (روسيا اليوم)
 
Advertisement

مواضيع ذات صلة
هجوم دموي جديد لسمكة قرش جنوب أستراليا
lebanon 24
04/06/2025 21:23:32 Lebanon 24 Lebanon 24
الكرملين يقول إن ترامب هنأ بوتين بـ"يوم النصر" عبر مساعديه
lebanon 24
04/06/2025 21:23:32 Lebanon 24 Lebanon 24
العثور على جثة مواطن في الخيام قرب مدرسة "المبرات"
lebanon 24
04/06/2025 21:23:32 Lebanon 24 Lebanon 24
آخر خبر عن "زيادة الرواتب".. 16 مليون دولار بـ"يوم واحد"!
lebanon 24
04/06/2025 21:23:32 Lebanon 24 Lebanon 24

عربي-دولي

منوعات

تابع
قد يعجبك أيضاً Lebanon 24
Advertisement
الأكثر قراءة Lebanon 24

أخبارنا عبر بريدك الالكتروني

 
إشترك
أيضاً في عربي-دولي Lebanon 24
13:35 | 2025-06-04
13:31 | 2025-06-04
13:18 | 2025-06-04
13:09 | 2025-06-04
13:00 | 2025-06-04
12:41 | 2025-06-04
فيديو
Lebanon 24 leader in online news
Youtube
Instagram
Threads
Whatsapp Channel
Twitter
Facebook
RSS
Google News
Download our application
IOS
Android
مباشر
الأبرز
لبنان
خاص
إقتصاد
عربي-دولي
بلديات 2025
متفرقات
أخبار عاجلة
Youtube
Instagram
Threads
Whatsapp Channel
Twitter
Facebook
RSS
Google News
Download our application
IOS
Android
Follow Us
Youtube
Instagram
Threads
Whatsapp Channel
Twitter
Facebook
RSS
Google News
Download our application
IOS
Android
 
Softimpact Softimpact web design and development company website
Privacy policy
من نحن
لإعلاناتكم
للاتصال بالموقع
Privacy policy
جميع الحقوق محفوظة © Lebanon24