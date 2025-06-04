Oarfish are rarely seen, but when they are it is traditionally viewed as a bad omen.
However, when one of the incredibly long fish was found by a dog walker on a beach in Tasmania it inspired more delight than trepidation https://t.co/hE8JM1hojP
— The Times and The Sunday Times (@thetimes) June 4, 2025
Oarfish are rarely seen, but when they are it is traditionally viewed as a bad omen.
However, when one of the incredibly long fish was found by a dog walker on a beach in Tasmania it inspired more delight than trepidation https://t.co/hE8JM1hojP