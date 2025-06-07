خلال تجمع انتخابي.. رصاصة تُصيب مرشحا رئاسيا بين أنصاره في كولومبيا وفيديو يوثق ما حدث

JUST IN: Colombian presidential candidate Miguel Uribe shot in Bogota during a political rally.
According to local reports, Uribe was hit with a bullet and was rushed to the hospital.
“We energetically reject this attack that not only endangers the life of a political leader,… pic.twitter.com/sycXZZZVg2
— Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) June 8, 2025
JUST IN: Colombian presidential candidate Miguel Uribe shot in Bogota during a political rally.
According to local reports, Uribe was hit with a bullet and was rushed to the hospital.
“We energetically reject this attack that not only endangers the life of a political leader,… pic.twitter.com/sycXZZZVg2