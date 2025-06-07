Advertisement

عربي-دولي

خلال تجمع انتخابي.. رصاصة تُصيب مرشحا رئاسيا بين أنصاره في كولومبيا وفيديو يوثق ما حدث

Lebanon 24
07-06-2025 | 23:20
A-
A+
Doc-P-1371961-638849605055143490.jpg
Doc-P-1371961-638849605055143490.jpg photos 0
facebook
facebook
facebook
telegram
Messenger
Messenger
A+
A-
facebook
facebook
facebook
telegram
Messenger
Messenger
يوم أمس السبت أصيب مرشح لانتخابات الرئاسة المقررة العام المقبل في كولومبيا بالرصاص، بعد إطلاق النار عليه خلال تجمع انتخابي في بوغوتا.

وأظهر مقطع فيديو نشر على منصات التواصل الاجتماعي، المرشح صاحب الـ39 عاما ميغيل أوريبي، وهو عضو في مجلس الشيوخ من المعارضة اليمينية، أثناء إلقائه خطابا خلال مناسبة انتخابية غربي العاصمة، عند سماع صوت طلقات نارية بشكل مفاجئ.

وفي لقطة أخرى، يظهر أوريبي مضرجا بالدماء وهو ملقى على مقدمة سيارة، قبل أن تحمله مجموعة من الاشخاص إلى داخل إحدى السيارات المارة.
 
Advertisement
 
 
ونددت حكومة الرئيس اليساري غوستافو بيترو "بقوة" بالهجوم على أوريبي.

وقال بيان صادر عن الرئاسة: "هذا العمل العنيف ليس فقط هجوما على شخصه، بل أيضا على الديمقراطية وحرية الفكر والممارسة الشرعية للسياسة في كولومبيا".

ويعد أوريبي من أشد المنتقدين لبيترو، وهو عضو في حزب الوسط الديمقراطي الذي يتزعمه الرئيس السابق ألفارو أوريبي، الذي حكم كولومبيا من 2002 إلى 2010.

وأعلن أوريبي في تشرين الأول الماضي أنه يطمح لأن يتم انتخابه رئيسا في عام 2026، خلفا لبيترو الذي يعارضه بشدة.

ودان وزير الدفاع بيدرو سانشيز الهجوم، وأعلن على منصة "إكس" أن السلطات تقدم 700 ألف دولار مكافأة مقابل أي معلومات تؤدي إلى القبض على المرتكبين.

ولاحقا أفاد كارلوس غالان رئيس بلدية بوغوتا إلى أن أوريبي يخضع للعلاج من إصاباته، مضيفا أن "مطلق النار تم القبض عليه".(سكاي نيوز)

مواضيع ذات صلة
وزير الخارجية الأميركية ماركو روبيو: ندين بأشد العبارات محاولة اغتيال المرشح الرئاسي في كولومبيا ميغيل أوريبي
lebanon 24
08/06/2025 13:46:32 Lebanon 24 Lebanon 24
أصيب برصاصتين بالرأس.. هذا وضع المرشح الرئاسي الكولومبي بعد تعرضه لإطلاق نار
lebanon 24
08/06/2025 13:46:32 Lebanon 24 Lebanon 24
بعد محاولة اغتيال مرشح رئاسي في كولومبيا.. هذا أول تعليق أميركي
lebanon 24
08/06/2025 13:46:32 Lebanon 24 Lebanon 24
كوريا الجنوبية.. كيم مون-سو مرشحا للانتخابات الرئاسية
lebanon 24
08/06/2025 13:46:32 Lebanon 24 Lebanon 24

عربي-دولي

فيديو

تابع
قد يعجبك أيضاً Lebanon 24
Advertisement
الأكثر قراءة Lebanon 24

أخبارنا عبر بريدك الالكتروني

 
إشترك
أيضاً في عربي-دولي Lebanon 24
06:41 | 2025-06-08
06:13 | 2025-06-08
06:12 | 2025-06-08
06:00 | 2025-06-08
05:47 | 2025-06-08
05:41 | 2025-06-08
فيديو
Lebanon 24 leader in online news
Youtube
Instagram
Threads
Whatsapp Channel
Twitter
Facebook
RSS
Google News
Download our application
IOS
Android
مباشر
الأبرز
لبنان
خاص
إقتصاد
عربي-دولي
بلديات 2025
متفرقات
أخبار عاجلة
Youtube
Instagram
Threads
Whatsapp Channel
Twitter
Facebook
RSS
Google News
Download our application
IOS
Android
Follow Us
Youtube
Instagram
Threads
Whatsapp Channel
Twitter
Facebook
RSS
Google News
Download our application
IOS
Android
 
Softimpact Softimpact web design and development company website
Privacy policy
من نحن
لإعلاناتكم
للاتصال بالموقع
Privacy policy
جميع الحقوق محفوظة © Lebanon24