Advertisement

عربي-دولي

تظاهرات لوس أنجلوس.. هل نحن أمام تكرار لـ 1992؟

Lebanon 24
08-06-2025 | 02:36
A-
A+
Doc-P-1372029-638849730744988258.png
Doc-P-1372029-638849730744988258.png photos 0
facebook
facebook
facebook
telegram
Messenger
Messenger
A+
A-
facebook
facebook
facebook
telegram
Messenger
Messenger
 مع تصاعد التوتر في شوارع لوس أنجلوس، أعلن الرئيس السابق دونالد ترامب، عبر منصته "Truth Social"، أن الحكومة الفيدرالية "ستتدخل وتحل المشكلة" إذا عجز حاكم كاليفورنيا ورئيسة بلدية لوس أنجلوس عن ضبط أعمال "الشغب والنهب"، حسب تعبيره. التهديد جاء وسط احتجاجات عنيفة على حملات ترحيل واسعة نفذتها إدارة الهجرة، أسفرت عن اعتقال 118 مهاجراً، بينهم أشخاص على صلة بمنظمات إجرامية.

وحذر وزير الدفاع بيت هيجسيث أيضا من أن البنتاغون مستعد لتعبئة القوات العاملة "إذا استمر العنف" في المدينة الكاليفورنية، قائلا إن مشاة البحرية في معسكر بندلتون القريب "في حالة تأهب قصوى".
Advertisement

وعلى الأرض، انتشرت قوات الحرس الوطني تحسّباً لتدهور الأوضاع، فيما لم يُفعّل حتى الآن "قانون التمرد" لعام 1807، والذي يتيح للرئيس نشر القوات المسلحة في حالات الاضطرابات. مسؤولون في وزارة الدفاع أشاروا إلى إمكانية نشر 2000 جندي خلال 24 ساعة إذا لزم الأمر.

اندلعت التظاهرات في أحياء يقطنها غالبية من أصول لاتينية احتجاجًا على مداهمات استهدفت مستودعات ومراكز عمل، وسط اتهامات باستخدام "وثائق مزورة". وتحولت المسيرات إلى اشتباكات، حيث أُطلقت قنابل الغاز، وأغلقت الشوارع، وتعرضت سيارات أمنية للهجوم، وسط هتافات تندد بـ ICE وتطالب بإطلاق سراح المعتقلين.

في المقابل، تمسكت إدارة ترامب بموقفها. وقالت متحدثة باسم البيت الأبيض إن "الفوضى" جاءت نتيجة "لسماح السلطات المحلية بالاعتداء على ضباط الهجرة"، مؤكدة أن "العنف سيواجه بلا تهاون".

عمدة المدينة كارين باس دانت المداهمات ووصفتها بأنها تهدف إلى "بث الرعب"، في حين اتهمها مسؤولون اتحاديون بـ"الوقوف في صف الفوضى على حساب إنفاذ القانون".
 
وحسب الإعلام الأميركي، المشهد ينذر بتصعيد أمني وسياسي، يعيد إلى الأذهان أعمال شغب لوس أنجلوس عام 1992، ويضع إدارة ترامب في قلب معركة جديدة حول الهجرة، السيادة، وحدود السلطة الفيدرالية. (brisbane times)

 
مواضيع ذات صلة
قنصل إسرائيل في لوس أنجلوس: نحن على تواصل مع مكتب حاكم كولورادو وسلطات إنفاذ القانون
lebanon 24
08/06/2025 13:40:33 Lebanon 24 Lebanon 24
نيويورك تايمز: ستصل قوات الحرس الوطني إلى لوس أنجلوس خلال الـ24 ساعة المقبلة
lebanon 24
08/06/2025 13:40:33 Lebanon 24 Lebanon 24
قنصل إسرائيل في لوس أنجلوس: نجمع التفاصيل حول الهجوم وهناك العديد من الضحايا
lebanon 24
08/06/2025 13:40:33 Lebanon 24 Lebanon 24
ماذا يكشف تكرار المقاومة الفلسطينية لـ"عملياتها" في غزة؟ خبير يتحدّث
lebanon 24
08/06/2025 13:40:33 Lebanon 24 Lebanon 24
تابع
قد يعجبك أيضاً Lebanon 24
Advertisement
الأكثر قراءة Lebanon 24

أخبارنا عبر بريدك الالكتروني

 
إشترك
أيضاً في عربي-دولي Lebanon 24
06:13 | 2025-06-08
06:12 | 2025-06-08
06:00 | 2025-06-08
05:47 | 2025-06-08
05:41 | 2025-06-08
05:30 | 2025-06-08
فيديو
Lebanon 24 leader in online news
Youtube
Instagram
Threads
Whatsapp Channel
Twitter
Facebook
RSS
Google News
Download our application
IOS
Android
مباشر
الأبرز
لبنان
خاص
إقتصاد
عربي-دولي
بلديات 2025
متفرقات
أخبار عاجلة
Youtube
Instagram
Threads
Whatsapp Channel
Twitter
Facebook
RSS
Google News
Download our application
IOS
Android
Follow Us
Youtube
Instagram
Threads
Whatsapp Channel
Twitter
Facebook
RSS
Google News
Download our application
IOS
Android
 
Softimpact Softimpact web design and development company website
Privacy policy
من نحن
لإعلاناتكم
للاتصال بالموقع
Privacy policy
جميع الحقوق محفوظة © Lebanon24