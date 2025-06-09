Advertisement

عربي-دولي

هكذا أهانت إسرائيل النشطاء على متن سفينة "مادلين"

Lebanon 24
09-06-2025 | 03:59
نشرت وزارة الخارجية الإسرائيلية مقطع فيديو وصورًا تُظهر جنودًا من الجيش الإسرائيلي وهم يقدّمون الماء والخبز لركاب مركب "مادلين"، الذي أطلقه عدد من النشطاء والمتضامنين مع غزة في رحلة رمزية عبر البحر المتوسط.

وكتبت وزارة الخارجية في منشور على منصة "إكس" ساخرة: "يشق "يخت السيلفي" الخاص بـ"المشاهير" طريقه بسلام إلى شواطئ إسرائيل. ومن المتوقع عودة الركاب إلى أوطانهم"، مضيفة: "في حين حاولت غريتا وآخرون إثارة ضجة إعلامية هدفها الوحيد هو كسب الدعاية والتي شملت أقل من شاحنة واحدة من المساعدات دخلت أكثر من 1200 شاحنة مساعدات غزة من إسرائيل خلال الأسبوعين الماضيين".
وادعى أن "مؤسسة غزة الإنسانية وزعت ما يقرب من 11 مليون وجبة طعام مباشرة على المدنيين في غزة"، مشيرا إلى أن "هناك طرقا لإيصال المساعدات إلى قطاع غزة وهي لا تتضمن صور سيلفي على إنستغرام. سيتم نقل الكمية الضئيلة من المساعدات التي كانت على متن اليخت ولم يستهلكها "المشاهير" إلى غزة عبر قنوات إنسانية حقيقية".

ونشرت الخارجية فيديو وعلقت عليه قائلة: "جميع ركاب "يخت السيلفي" سالمون. قُدّم لهم شطائر وماء. انتهى العرض".
