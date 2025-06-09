Advertisement

عربي-دولي

بالصور والفيديو... إنفجارات وحرائق على متن سفينة شحن

Lebanon 24
09-06-2025 | 07:32
قال مسؤولون إن عدة انفجارات وحرائق اندلعت على متن سفينة شحن كانت متجهة إلى مدينة مومباي الهندية.
 
 
وأضاف المسؤولون أنّ الحادث أسفر عن سقوط 40 حاوية في بحر العرب، بينما قفز معظم أفراد الطاقم في الماء هربا من النيران. (ارم نيوز)
 
 
