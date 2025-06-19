Advertisement

عربي-دولي

طهران تهاجم الوكالة الذرية وتتهمها بالتضليل

Lebanon 24
19-06-2025 | 04:36
على وقع تبادل الهجمات بين إسرائيل وإيران منذ 7 أيام، وجهت الوزارة الخارجية الإيرانية انتقادات لاذعة إلى مدير عام الوكالة الذرية للطاقة الدولية، رافاييل غروسي.
 
واعتبر المتحدث باسم الخارجية الإيرانية، اسماعيل بقائي، في منشور على إكس، شارك فيه مقتطفاً من مقابلة لغروسي على شبكة "سي أن أن"، أن مدير الوكالة الذرية "خان" نظام منع الانتشار النووي وجعل الوكالة "شريكا في عدوان ظالم" تنفذه إسرائيل.

كما شدد على أن "الحديث المضلل له عواقب وخيمة.. ويتطلب مساءلة"، وفق تعبيره.
 
وكرر ما قاله غروسي في تلك المقابلة، بشأن عدم وجود أي دليل حسي حالياً على سعي إيران لامتلاك سلاح نووي، معلقاً بأنه "فات الأوان".

واتهم بقائي مدير الوكالة الأممية بـ "حجب الحقيقة في التقرير المتحيز الذي استغلته الدول الأوروبية الثلاث والولايات المتحدة من أجل صياغة قرار ب لا أساس له من الصحة بعدم امتثال إيران" لشروط الاتفاق النووي
 
كما اعتبر أن هذا التقرير الذي صدر الأسبوع الماضي عن مجلس محافظي الوكالة الذرية "استخدم كذريعة أخيرة، من قبل إسرائيل من أجل شن هجمات عدوانية على المنشآت النووية الإيرانية". 
 
إلى ذلك، قال موجهاً سؤاله إلى غروسي:" هل تعلم كم عدد الإيرانيين الأبرياء الذين قُتلوا أو شُوهوا نتيجة لهذه الحرب الإجرامية؟ هل هذه هي الطريقة التي يسععى عبر موظف مدني دولي إلى تعيينه على رأس الأمم المتحدة؟

وختم متسائلا إن كان ضمير غروسي مرتاحاً بعد كل ما فعله! (العربية) 
 
