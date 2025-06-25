Advertisement

عربي-دولي

بالفيديو: "بعوضة صينية" قد تقلب موازين التجسس في العالم!

Lebanon 24
25-06-2025 | 14:25
A-
A+
Doc-P-1382656-638864841469077887.png
Doc-P-1382656-638864841469077887.png photos 0
facebook
facebook
facebook
telegram
Messenger
Messenger
A+
A-
facebook
facebook
facebook
telegram
Messenger
Messenger
كشفت الصين مؤخرًا عن طائرة مسيّرة متناهية الصغر بحجم بعوضة، مصمّمة خصيصًا لتنفيذ مهام تجسس وعمليات عسكرية سرّية، في ابتكار أثار موجة واسعة من الجدل والدهشة على مواقع التواصل الاجتماعي.

الطائرة، التي تحمل ملامح البعوضة بشكل دقيق، تضم جناحين شبيهين بالأوراق وجسمًا عموديًا أسود اللون، بالإضافة إلى ثلاث أرجل دقيقة للغاية، ويكاد من المستحيل رؤيتها بالعين المجردة، ما يجعل اكتشافها عبر أنظمة الرادار التقليدية أمرًا بالغ الصعوبة.
 
Advertisement


وقد طوّر هذه الطائرة الفريدة فريق من العلماء في الجامعة الوطنية لتكنولوجيا الدفاع بمقاطعة هونان الصينية، حيث أظهرت لقطات إعلامية الطالب ليانغ هشيانغ وهو يستعرض النموذج المصغّر للطائرة بين إصبعيه، مؤكدًا أن هذه التكنولوجيا قادرة على تنفيذ مجموعة واسعة من المهام العسكرية والمدنية على حد سواء.

وتُزوّد الطائرة بكاميرات وميكروفونات دقيقة للغاية، تسمح لها بالتقاط الصور والأصوات والإشارات الإلكترونية بشكل خفي.

وأثار هذا الابتكار تفاعلًا واسعًا عبر الإنترنت، حيث عبّر كثيرون عن دهشتهم، واعتبر البعض أن هذه الطائرة قد "تقلب موازين اللعبة" في مجال التجسس، نظرًا لقدرتها العالية على التسلل والتخفي، حتى وصفها البعض بـ"البعوضة التجسسية الصامتة".

ويأتي هذا الكشف بعد أسابيع فقط من إعلان الصين عن طائرة مسيّرة عملاقة تُعرف باسم "Jiu Tan SS-UAV"، قادرة على إطلاق أكثر من 100 طائرة صغيرة مع حمولة تصل إلى 1000 كيلوغرام من الصواريخ، في إطار تصاعد سباق تطوير تكنولوجيا الطائرات المسيّرة على المستوى العالمي.
مواضيع ذات صلة
للتجسس والمراقبة.. "بعوضة" طورتها الصين
lebanon 24
26/06/2025 01:41:54 Lebanon 24 Lebanon 24
أدلة تقلب الموازين.. تطور جديد في قضية محاكمة سعد لمجرد
lebanon 24
26/06/2025 01:41:54 Lebanon 24 Lebanon 24
تطوير روبوت استطلاع عسكري بحجم بعوضة!
lebanon 24
26/06/2025 01:41:54 Lebanon 24 Lebanon 24
3 دول عربية قلبت الموازين.. حقائق مذهلة!
lebanon 24
26/06/2025 01:41:54 Lebanon 24 Lebanon 24

عربي-دولي

تكنولوجيا وعلوم

تابع
قد يعجبك أيضاً Lebanon 24
Advertisement
الأكثر قراءة Lebanon 24
lebanon 24
23:00 | 2025-06-24 Lebanon 24 Lebanon 24
lebanon 24
01:40 | 2025-06-25 Lebanon 24 Lebanon 24
lebanon 24
02:20 | 2025-06-25 Lebanon 24 Lebanon 24
lebanon 24
04:50 | 2025-06-25 Lebanon 24 Lebanon 24
lebanon 24
11:47 | 2025-06-25 Lebanon 24 Lebanon 24

أخبارنا عبر بريدك الالكتروني

 
إشترك
أيضاً في عربي-دولي Lebanon 24
18:28 | 2025-06-25
16:54 | 2025-06-25
16:42 | 2025-06-25
16:30 | 2025-06-25
16:23 | 2025-06-25
16:20 | 2025-06-25
فيديو
Lebanon 24 leader in online news
Youtube
Instagram
Threads
Whatsapp Channel
Twitter
Facebook
RSS
Google News
Download our application
IOS
Android
مباشر
الأبرز
لبنان
خاص
إقتصاد
عربي-دولي
بلديات 2025
متفرقات
أخبار عاجلة
Youtube
Instagram
Threads
Whatsapp Channel
Twitter
Facebook
RSS
Google News
Download our application
IOS
Android
Follow Us
Youtube
Instagram
Threads
Whatsapp Channel
Twitter
Facebook
RSS
Google News
Download our application
IOS
Android
 
Softimpact Softimpact web design and development company website
Privacy policy
من نحن
لإعلاناتكم
للاتصال بالموقع
Privacy policy
جميع الحقوق محفوظة © Lebanon24