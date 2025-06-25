بالفيديو: "بعوضة صينية" قد تقلب موازين التجسس في العالم!

🚨OMG. CHINA JUST UNLEASHED SPY MOSQUITOS
Military scientists developed a mosquito-sized drone with flapping wings, mimicking real insect flight.
It's silent and almost impossible to detect.
These things are already flying and watching.
Sources: the telegraph, Nature… pic.twitter.com/9kgU2pzyoh
— HustleBitch (@HustleBitch_) June 24, 2025
