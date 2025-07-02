انفجار قوي يهز كاليفورنيا.. وهذا ما تبين (فيديو)

#BREAKING LIVE NOW
FIREWORK EXPLOSION
ESPARTO, CALIFORNIA
YOLO COUNTY
A Large EXPLOSION from a large quantity of fireworks ignited and blew up the entire property
PSA -- THIS IS A RESIDENTIAL PROPERTY - it had large Truck loads of fireworks inside containers on… pic.twitter.com/VeBNJjPNck
— MəanL¡LMə♡₩ (@MeanLILMeoW) July 2, 2025
#BREAKING LIVE NOW
FIREWORK EXPLOSION
ESPARTO, CALIFORNIA
YOLO COUNTY
A Large EXPLOSION from a large quantity of fireworks ignited and blew up the entire property
PSA -- THIS IS A RESIDENTIAL PROPERTY - it had large Truck loads of fireworks inside containers on… pic.twitter.com/VeBNJjPNck