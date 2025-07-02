Advertisement

عربي-دولي

انفجار قوي يهز كاليفورنيا.. وهذا ما تبين (فيديو)

Lebanon 24
02-07-2025 | 00:14
وقع انفجار قوي في مستودع للألعاب النارية في مقاطعة يولو، شمال ولاية كاليفورنيا الأميركية، ما أدى إلى اندلاع حريق، وإعلان منطقة إخلاء.
 
وأفادت وسائل إعلام أميركية بأن انفجارا قويا هز منشأة للألعاب النارية في مقاطعة يولو مساء الثلاثاء، مطلقا عاصفة نارية أضاءت سماء بلدة إسبارتو الصغيرة في كاليفورنيا.

وارتفعت ألسنة اللهب والدخان الكثيف والألعاب النارية الحية في الهواء، في عرض ناري فوضوي شوهد على بعد أميال.
 
ووصلت فرق الإطفاء التابعة لإدارة الإطفاء في كاليفورنيا على وجه السرعة قبل الساعة 6 مساء، وأكد مكتب خدمات الطوارئ في مقاطعة يولو أن الحريق اندلع في منشأة للألعاب النارية، وأقر بتلقيه بلاغات عديدة عن انفجارات في المنطقة.

وبينما لا يزال السبب الدقيق للحادث غامضا، فتحت السلطات تحقيقا شاملا لكشف ملابساته.

ولم ترد أي معلومات عن سقوط ضحايا حتى اللحظة. (روسيا اليوم)
 
