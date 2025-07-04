Advertisement

عربي-دولي

بالفيديو... إنفجار عنيف في محطة محروقات شرقي روما

Lebanon 24
04-07-2025 | 06:49
A-
A+
Doc-P-1386659-638872277092130895.jpg
Doc-P-1386659-638872277092130895.jpg photos 0
facebook
facebook
facebook
telegram
Messenger
Messenger
A+
A-
facebook
facebook
facebook
telegram
Messenger
Messenger
أعلنت السلطات الإيطالية أن 9 أشخاص على الأقل، 8 من رجال الشرطة ورجل إطفاء، أصيبوا إثر انفجار في محطة وقود بشرق روما.

وسُمع في أنحاء العاصمة الإيطالية دوى الانفجار الضخم بمحطة فيا دي جوردياني للبنزين والديزل وغاز البترول المسال في حي برينيستينو.

وقالت إدارة الإطفاء في بيان "نتعامل مع انفجار خزان... الحريق لا يزال مشتعلا"، مضيفة أن أحد رجالها نُقل إلى المستشفى.

وأفادت وكالات أنباء إيطالية بأن خدمات الطوارئ كانت متواجدة في الموقع قبل وقوع الانفجار بعدما تم استدعاؤها إثر اصطدام شاحنة بخط أنابيب في محطة الوقود.

وأضافت أن الحريق امتد إلى مستودع قريب، بينما ألحقت موجة ارتدادية ناتجة عن الانفجار أضرارا بمبان مجاورة.

وذكر مسؤول لرويترز أن 8 رجال شرطة أصيبوا، بينما أوضحت وكالات أنباء أن رجال إسعاف ومارة أصيبوا أيضا، لكنها لم تذكر الأعداد.

وأضافت خدمات الطوارئ أن خمسة أشخاص نُقلوا إلى المستشفى.

ونشر موقع روما توداي الإخباري المحلي صورة تظهر سحابة ضخمة من الدخان والنيران فوق محطة الوقود.

وأظهرت صور منفصلة نشرتها إدارة الإطفاء محطة الوقود وقد دمرت بالكامل تقريبا.
 
Advertisement
 
 
 

مواضيع ذات صلة
في محطة محروقات... شاهدوا بالفيديو ما حصل
lebanon 24
04/07/2025 14:53:11 Lebanon 24 Lebanon 24
بالفيديو: انفجار في محطة للمحروقات في الحدث.. ووقوع إصابات
lebanon 24
04/07/2025 14:53:11 Lebanon 24 Lebanon 24
رويترز: إصابات جراء انفجار بمحطة وقود في روما
lebanon 24
04/07/2025 14:53:11 Lebanon 24 Lebanon 24
بالفيديو... كارثة كادت أنّ تحصل في محطة محروقات في الكويت
lebanon 24
04/07/2025 14:53:11 Lebanon 24 Lebanon 24
تابع
قد يعجبك أيضاً Lebanon 24
Advertisement
الأكثر قراءة Lebanon 24

أخبارنا عبر بريدك الالكتروني

 
إشترك
أيضاً في عربي-دولي Lebanon 24
07:44 | 2025-07-04
07:16 | 2025-07-04
07:00 | 2025-07-04
06:51 | 2025-07-04
06:33 | 2025-07-04
06:30 | 2025-07-04
فيديو
Lebanon 24 leader in online news
Youtube
Instagram
Threads
Whatsapp Channel
Twitter
Facebook
RSS
Google News
Download our application
IOS
Android
مباشر
الأبرز
لبنان
خاص
إقتصاد
عربي-دولي
بلديات 2025
متفرقات
أخبار عاجلة
Youtube
Instagram
Threads
Whatsapp Channel
Twitter
Facebook
RSS
Google News
Download our application
IOS
Android
Follow Us
Youtube
Instagram
Threads
Whatsapp Channel
Twitter
Facebook
RSS
Google News
Download our application
IOS
Android
 
Softimpact Softimpact web design and development company website
Privacy policy
من نحن
لإعلاناتكم
للاتصال بالموقع
Privacy policy
جميع الحقوق محفوظة © Lebanon24