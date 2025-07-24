Advertisement

عربي-دولي

فيديو مروّع.. طائرة سقطت على الطريق السريع

Lebanon 24
24-07-2025 | 10:06
A-
A+
Doc-P-1396052-638889738007350422.png
Doc-P-1396052-638889738007350422.png photos 0
facebook
facebook
facebook
telegram
Messenger
Messenger
A+
A-
facebook
facebook
facebook
telegram
Messenger
Messenger
سقطت طائرة خفيفة بشكل مفاجئ على طريق سريع مزدحم في مقاطعة بريشيا شمال إيطاليا، ما أسفر عن مقتل شخصين واندلاع حريق ضخم، وفق ما أفادت به وسائل إعلام محلية.

وأظهرت لقطات كاميرات المراقبة لحظة التحطم، حيث تحولت الطائرة إلى كرة نارية فور ارتطامها بالأرض، من دون أن تصطدم بأي مركبات، رغم مرور سيارتين عبر ألسنة اللهب، ما أدى إلى إصابة سائقيهما اللذين نُقلا إلى المستشفى لتلقي العلاج.
Advertisement

وبحسب التقارير، كانت الطائرة من طراز "فائق الخفة" (ultralight)، أقلعت من منطقة بياشينزا، وعلى متنها رجل يبلغ نحو 75 عامًا وامرأة في الستين من عمرها، وقد لقيا مصرعهما في موقع الحادث.
مواضيع ذات صلة
حادث مروّع في طواف فرنسا: سيارة دعم تصدم مشجعًا على الطريق الجبلي (فيديو)
lebanon 24
24/07/2025 19:18:47 Lebanon 24 Lebanon 24
حادث مروع على طريق سينيق يُسفر عن إصابات (فيديو)
lebanon 24
24/07/2025 19:18:47 Lebanon 24 Lebanon 24
طائرة مسيرّة سقطت في الماء بعد اصطدامها بالقارب مادلين
lebanon 24
24/07/2025 19:18:47 Lebanon 24 Lebanon 24
في ألمانيا... طائرة سقطت فوق منزل سكنيّ!
lebanon 24
24/07/2025 19:18:47 Lebanon 24 Lebanon 24

عربي-دولي

منوعات

تابع
قد يعجبك أيضاً Lebanon 24
Advertisement
الأكثر قراءة Lebanon 24

أخبارنا عبر بريدك الالكتروني

 
إشترك
أيضاً في عربي-دولي Lebanon 24
12:01 | 2025-07-24
12:00 | 2025-07-24
11:50 | 2025-07-24
11:27 | 2025-07-24
11:08 | 2025-07-24
10:55 | 2025-07-24
فيديو
Lebanon 24 leader in online news
Youtube
Instagram
Threads
Whatsapp Channel
Twitter
Facebook
RSS
Google News
Download our application
IOS
Android
مباشر
الأبرز
لبنان
فيديو
خاص
إقتصاد
عربي-دولي
متفرقات
أخبار عاجلة
Youtube
Instagram
Threads
Whatsapp Channel
Twitter
Facebook
RSS
Google News
Download our application
IOS
Android
Follow Us
Youtube
Instagram
Threads
Whatsapp Channel
Twitter
Facebook
RSS
Google News
Download our application
IOS
Android
 
Softimpact Softimpact web design and development company website
Privacy policy
من نحن
لإعلاناتكم
للاتصال بالموقع
Privacy policy
جميع الحقوق محفوظة © Lebanon24