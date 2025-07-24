فيديو مروّع.. طائرة سقطت على الطريق السريع

A small plane crashed on a highway near Brescia, Italy killing both people onboard.
The aircraft went down shortly after takeoff and burst into flames upon impact.
Two drivers who were passing through the area at the time of the explosion were also injured. pic.twitter.com/XnVxxIA4jE
— Neetu Khandelwal (@T_Investor_) July 23, 2025
A small plane crashed on a highway near Brescia, Italy killing both people onboard.
The aircraft went down shortly after takeoff and burst into flames upon impact.
Two drivers who were passing through the area at the time of the explosion were also injured. pic.twitter.com/XnVxxIA4jE