🚨⚡️BREAKING
Massive Wildfire Expands Near Turkey’s Bursa
A fire broke out in the mountains on the outskirts of Bursa, prompting the evacuation of two villages.
It spread over 110 hectares and was battled by 13 aircraft before sunset. pic.twitter.com/sSm4dAfSjh
— RussiaNews 🇷🇺 (@mog_russEN) July 27, 2025
