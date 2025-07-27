Advertisement

عربي-دولي

ليلة حمراء في تركيا بسبب نيران الغابات.. والسلطات تُخلي آلاف السكان من منازلهم (فيديو)

Lebanon 24
27-07-2025 | 03:29
اندلعت حرائق ضخمة ليل السبت في الجبال الحرجية المحيطة بمدينة بورصة شمال غربي تركيا، وامتدت بسرعة نتيجة الرياح القوية، مما أدى إلى توهج السماء باللون الأحمر فوق الضواحي الشرقية للمدينة.
 
وإثر هذا، أعلنت السلطات التركية أنه تم إجلاء ما يقرب من 2000 شخص من سكان المحافظة، فيما شارك أكثر من 1100 عنصر من رجال الإطفاء في جهود مكافحة النيران. كما تم إغلاق الطريق السريع الذي يربط بورصة بالعاصمة أنقرة، بعد أن طالت السنة اللهب الغابات المحيطة به.
ومنذ أواخر حزيران الماضي، تشهد تركيا عشرات حرائق الغابات يوميا وسط موجة حر شديدة.
 
جميع الحقوق محفوظة © Lebanon24