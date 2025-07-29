نائبة أوروبية تتهم إيران بالتخطيط لاختطافها

Today, the Belgian police and security services contacted me regarding an alarming situation concerning my safety.
They had received worrying information indicating that the Islamic regime in Iran wants to kidnap me and take me to Tehran.
They plan to do this via turkey. I have… pic.twitter.com/zceYV5D2qY
— Darya Safai MP (@SafaiDarya) July 28, 2025
