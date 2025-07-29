Advertisement

عربي-دولي

نائبة أوروبية تتهم إيران بالتخطيط لاختطافها

Lebanon 24
29-07-2025 | 08:29
اتهمت النائبة البلجيكية والناشطة في مجال حقوق المرأة داريا صفائي، السلطات الإيرانية بالتخطيط لاختطافها.
 
وأشارت إلى أن أجهزة الأمن البلجيكية حذرتها من هذه الخطط.

وقالت صفائي، المولودة في إيران، على منصة "إكس":" اتصلت بي الشرطة والأجهزة الأمنية البلجيكية بشأن وضع مقلق يهدد سلامتي"، موضحة: " تلقوا معلومات خطيرة تفيد بأن النظام الإسلامي في إيران يريد اختطافي ونقلي إلى طهران".

وأضافت النائبة عن حزب التحالف الفلمنكي القومي الجديد:" يخططون للتنفيذ عبر تركيا، ونُصحت بقوة بعدم السفر إليها".

وأضافت صفائي في منشورها أنها تربط بين خطط الاختطاف ودعوتها لتصنيف فيلق الحرس الثوري الإسلامي الإيراني كمنظمة إرهابية في الاتحاد الأوروبي، حيث نجحت مؤخراً في تمرير قرار بهذا الشأن في البرلمان البلجيكي.
 
جميع الحقوق محفوظة © Lebanon24