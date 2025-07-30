Advertisement

عربي-دولي

بعد الزلزال الفوي وأمواج التسونامي.. فيديو لثوران بركان في كامتشاتكا

Lebanon 24
30-07-2025 | 23:12
ثار بركان كليوتشيفسكوي في شبه جزيرة كامتشاتكا الروسية بعد زلزال بقوة 8.8 على كقياس ريختر وأمواج تسونامي ضربت المنطقة، حسبما ذكر معهد الجيوفيزياء الروسي.

وقال المعهد الروسي عبر حسابه على تلغرام "لقد ثار بركان كليوتشيفسكوي".
 
وأضاف "رُصد تدفق حمم منصهرة على المنحدر الغربي. وهج قوي فوق البركان وانفجارات"، من دون توضيح ما إذا كان قد تم تسجيل أي أضرار على الفور.
 
ويعد جبل كليوتشيفسكوي أعلى بركان في أوراسيا وأحد أكبر البراكين النشطة في العالم، ويصل ارتفاعه إلى 4750 مترا. (سكاي نيوز عربية) 
 
