عربي-دولي

بالصور: جولة تفقدية قام بها أدرعي للقرى الدرزية في سوريا

Lebanon 24
31-07-2025 | 23:49
زار المتحدث باسم الجيش الإسرائيلي أفيخاي أدرعي "مجتمعات درزية" في سوريا، وفق ما كشف اللفتنانت كولونيل الإسرائيلي نداف شوشاني، أمس الخميس، ونشر صورا من الزيارة. 

وأرفق شوشاني وهو متحدث أيضا باسم الجيش الإسرائيلي، منشوره بمجموعة من الصور يظهر فيها أدرعي وهو يلتقي عددا من الأشخاص الدروز في مواقع متعددة.
 
وقال شوشاني: "هكذا يُرحّب بصديقي أفيخاي أدرعي في المجتمعات الدرزية بسوريا".

وأضاف: "عندما تمنع إسرائيل مجزرة بحق أقلية من المدنيين الأبرياء، لا تسمع شيئا. وعندما تدافع إسرائيل عن نفسها في حرب بدأتها جماعة إرهابية، لا تسمع إلا اتهامات باطلة بالإبادة الجماعية".

وتداول رواد مواقع التواصل الاجتماعي صورا قالوا إنها لجولة تفقدية أجراها أدرعي في القرى الدرزية الواقعة بين جبل الشيخ وريف دمشق، للاطلاع على مشاريع "مدنية" ينفذها الجيش الإسرائيلي مخصصة لمساعدة الدروز.

وكان وزير الخارجية الإسرائيلي، جدعون ساعر، قد قال أمس الخميس، إنه "على خلفية الاعتداءات الأخيرة التي تعرض لها الدروز في السويداء بسوريا والوضع الإنساني الخطير في المنطقة، أوعزت إلى موظفي وزارة الخارجية اليوم، بإرسال مساعدات إنسانية عاجلة".

وأضاف ساعر: "تشمل رزمة المساعدات الحالية، بقيمة 2 مليون شيكل، طرودا غذائية، معدات طبية، معدات الإسعافات الأولية وأدوية، وهي مخصصة للمناطق التي تضررت مباشرة من الاعتداءات العنيفة".

وتابع: "هذه هي رزمة المساعدات الثانية التي ترسلها وزارة الخارجية بقيادتي للدروز في سوريا، بعد رزمة المساعدات التي تم إرسالها في شهر مارس الماضي".(سكاي نيوز)
 
جميع الحقوق محفوظة © Lebanon24