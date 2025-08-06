Advertisement

عربي-دولي

سقوط ضحايا.. ماذا جرى خلال قاعدة فورت ستيوارت الأميركية؟ (فيديو)

Lebanon 24
06-08-2025 | 12:53
أعلن الجيش الأميركي اليوم الأربعاء، عن وقوع حادث إطلاق نار داخل قاعدة فورت ستيوارت العسكرية في ولاية جورجيا، أسفر عن سقوط عدد من الضحايا، في وقت لا تزال فيه التحقيقات جارية.

وبحسب بيان نُشر على الصفحة الرسمية للقاعدة على "فيسبوك"، فقد تم إغلاق القاعدة بالكامل عند الساعة 11:04 صباحًا بالتوقيت المحلي، فيما انتشرت قوات إنفاذ القانون في موقع الحادث الذي وقع تحديدًا في منطقة اللواء القتالي المدرّع الثاني.

ووفق ما تداولته وسائل إعلام محلية ومقاطع مصوّرة عبر مواقع التواصل الاجتماعي، ظهر جنود يهرعون إلى الملاجئ داخل القاعدة، وسط حالة من الفوضى والاستنفار الأمني.
 
وذكرت حسابات إخبارية غير رسمية أن التحقيقات الأولية تشير إلى احتمال وجود مطلقَي نار، وقد تم توقيف أحد المشتبه بهم، فيما أُصيب خمسة أشخاص على الأقل، من دون صدور تأكيد رسمي بعد بشأن عدد المصابين أو طبيعة الإصابات.

ولا تزال حالة "الاحتماء في المكان" (Shelter-in-Place) سارية داخل القاعدة حتى الساعة، بانتظار انتهاء العمليات الأمنية.
عربي-دولي

منوعات

