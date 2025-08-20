Advertisement

عربي-دولي

ذعر بمطار إيطالي.. شاهدوا ما فعله هذا الرجل!

Lebanon 24
20-08-2025 | 16:06
Doc-P-1407137-638913279790858366.webp
Doc-P-1407137-638913279790858366.webp photos 0
ألقت الشرطة الإيطالية القبض على رجل بعد قيامه بأعمال فوضى في مطار مالبينسا الدولي بميلانو، حيث اعتدى على الموظفين، أشعل النار في حاويات النفايات، وحطم شاشات تسجيل الوصول بمطرقة، ما أثار حالة من الذعر بين المسافرين.

وأظهرت مقاطع فيديو تصاعد ألسنة اللهب والدخان الأسود داخل المبنى، بينما فرّ بعض المسافرين هربًا من المكان. وتمكن أمن المطار من السيطرة على المشتبه به، الذي أُصيب أحد الموظفين أثناء محاولة توقيفه.
 
 
وتدخلت فرق الطوارئ ورجال الإطفاء لإخماد النيران، وأُغلقت أجزاء من المطار مؤقتًا قبل استئناف العمليات لاحقًا. وقد اقتيد المشتبه به إلى التوقيف، في انتظار التحقيق لكشف دوافعه وملابسات الحادث، وفق ما أفادت به وكالة الأنباء الإيطالية "أنسا" و"ديلي ميل". (سكاي نيوز)
عربي-دولي

منوعات

