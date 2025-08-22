Advertisement

عربي-دولي

بالفيديو... قتلى ومفقودون جراء انهيار جزئي لجسر في الصين

Lebanon 24
22-08-2025 | 10:16
قُتِلَ 12 شخصاً وفُقِدَ 4 آخرون، بعد إنهيار جزئيّ وقع في جسر قيد الإنشاء فوق النهر الأصفر.
وشارك في عملية البحث والإنقاذ المئات من العاملين، بالإضافة إلى 91 سيارة، كما جُهّزت 6 مستشفيات لاستقبال الضحايا. (ارم نيوز)


 
