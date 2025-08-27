Advertisement

عربي-دولي

بعد قرار ترامب.. الحرس الوطني في واشنطن يحملون أسلحتهم خلال دورياتهم (فيديو)

Lebanon 24
27-08-2025 | 05:00
Doc-P-1409590-638918931869131889.jpg
Doc-P-1409590-638918931869131889.jpg photos 0
في خطوة ضمن حملة إدارة الرئيس الأميركي دونالد ترامب للحد من الجريمة والتشرد، بدأ أكثر من 2200 جندي من الحرس الوطني في واشنطن بحمل أسلحتهم خلال دورياتهم. 

وظهر مجموعة من جنود الحرس الوطني يتجولون داخل محطة ميترو في واشنطن.
 
وكان وزير الدفاع، بيت هيغسث، قد صادق يوم الجمعة الماضي على تسليح الجنود المنتشرين في واشنطن، على أن يبدأ تنفيذ القرار مساء الأحد المقبل.

وقال مسؤول في وزارة الدفاع إن الغالبية العظمى من الجنود يحملون مسدسات M17، في حين أن عدداً أقل يحمل بنادق M4، مشيرًا إلى أن استخدام السلاح يقتصر على حالات الدفاع عن النفس أو "كخيار أخير" في حال وجود "خطر وشيك بالموت أو الإصابة الجسيمة"، وفقًا للقوة الاتحادية المشرفة على العملية.

وأوضح متحدث باسم القوة أن الجنود المشاركين في مهام الحماية والأمن سيكونون مسلحين، في حين أن أولئك المكلّفين بمهام "تجميلية" تشمل إصلاح المجتمع وإعادة تأهيل المناطق، فلن يكونوا مسلحين على الأرجح.

وأضافت القوة أنها تدرس طلبًا من شرطة العاصمة لزيادة عدد عناصر الحرس في مواقع محددة من محطات المترو، تزامنًا مع بداية العام الدراسي الجديد.

وتعهّد ترامب، الثلاثاء الماضي ، طلب عقوبة الإعدام لكل من يرتكب جريمة قتل في واشنطن، على الرّغم من أنّ هذه العقوبة ألغيت في العاصمة منذ 1981.(سكاي نيوز)
 
