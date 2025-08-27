بعد قرار ترامب.. الحرس الوطني في واشنطن يحملون أسلحتهم خلال دورياتهم (فيديو)

🚨 BREAKING: National Guardsmen have been spotted ARMED in Washington DC’s Smithsonian Metro Station, keeping order and causing essentially everybody around them to feel safer.
A great sight to see. Amazing optics - but horrible news for criminals.
pic.twitter.com/kjCsH8lE8J
— Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) August 26, 2025
