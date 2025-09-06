Advertisement

عربي-دولي

حريق كبير في لندن... النيران تتمدّد واستدعاء 100 من رجال الإطفاء

Lebanon 24
06-09-2025 | 06:54
ذكرت هيئة الإذاعة البريطانية (بي.بي.سي) أنه تم استدعاء حوالي 100 من رجال الإطفاء لإخماد حريق اندلع، السبت، في المقر السابق للهيئة، المعروف باسم مركز التلفزيون، في وايت سيتي في لندن.
 
وذكرت فرقة الإطفاء أن الحريق يؤثر حاليا على الطوابق الواقعة في الجزء العلوي من المبنى المؤلف من 9 طوابق، حيث تشتعل النيران في مطعم وسطح خارجي ومجار هوائية.

ولم يعرف سبب الحريق بعد. ولم ترد بلاغات عن وقوع إصابات أو وفيات. (سكاي نيوز عربية)
 
