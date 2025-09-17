Advertisement

بالزي العسكري.. بوتين يُتابع مناورات "زاباد 2025" مع بيلاروسيا (فيديو)

17-09-2025
Doc-P-1418024-638936964310447084.jpg
Doc-P-1418024-638936964310447084.jpg photos 0
أعلن التلفزيون الروسي الرسمي ان الرئيس فلاديمير بوتين تابع أمس الثلاثاء المناورات العسكرية المشتركة بين موسكو وبيلاروسيا "الغرب-2025" أو "زاباد 2025". 

وتوّجه بوتين، الذي كان يرتدي الزي العسكري، إلى ميدان تدريب "مولينو" في مقاطعة نيجني نوفجورود لمتابعة المناورات المشتركة.
 
وقال بوتين إن مناورات "الغرب-2025" (زاباد 2025) تهدف إلى التدرب على عناصر الدفاع عن "دولة الاتحاد" بين روسيا وبيلاروسيا.

ووفقا لوسائل الإعلام، فقد تركزت التدريبات على إدارة مجموعات القوات المشتركة بين الجيوش، واستخدام خيارات متنوعة للعمل المشترك لتحييد التهديدات.

وتفقد بوتين بزيه العسكري عينات من الأسلحة والمعدات العسكرية الخاصة المستخدمة في العملية العسكرية الخاصة في ميدان المناورة.

وأُجريت التدريبات بشكل مشترك بين القوات المسلحة الروسية والبيلاروسية، واستمرت من 12 إلى 16 أيلول الجاري.(سكاي نيوز)
 
