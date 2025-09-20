Advertisement

عربي-دولي

في مطار أميركيّ... أخفى رفاتاً بشريّة داخل الحقيبة! (صور)

Lebanon 24
20-09-2025 | 10:40
Doc-P-1419441-638939870640590407.jpg
Doc-P-1419441-638939870640590407.jpg photos 0
عثر ضباط الجمارك وحماية الحدود الأميركية خلال تفتيش روتيني في مطار تامبا الدولي، على عظام بشرية ملفوفة بورق الألمنيوم، بينها جزء من جمجمة، داخل حقيبة مسافر كان قد صرّح بأنه يحمل سيجار فقط، ومخبأة إلى جانب نباتات محظورة.

وقال المسافر إنّ "الرفات مخصصة لاستخدامها في طقوس دينية". (ارم نيوز)


 
