في مطار أميركيّ... أخفى رفاتاً بشريّة داخل الحقيبة! (صور)

🚬 FROM CIGARS TO BONES?! 💀
What started as a passenger declaring just 10 cigars at @FlyTPA turned bizarre. CBP Agriculture Specialists uncovered prohibited plants, undeclared cigars, and a foil-wrapped duffel bag containing what looked like human remains, including part of a… pic.twitter.com/yxFKtU5EQP
— Director of Field Operations Carlos C. Martel (@DFOFlorida) September 18, 2025
🚬 FROM CIGARS TO BONES?! 💀
What started as a passenger declaring just 10 cigars at @FlyTPA turned bizarre. CBP Agriculture Specialists uncovered prohibited plants, undeclared cigars, and a foil-wrapped duffel bag containing what looked like human remains, including part of a… pic.twitter.com/yxFKtU5EQP