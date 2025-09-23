Advertisement

عربي-دولي

ميكروفونات الأمم المتحدة تعرقل خطاب الزعماء وتثير ضجة (فيديو)

Lebanon 24
23-09-2025 | 13:32
أثارت سلسلة من الأعطال التقنية في الميكروفونات داخل قاعة الجمعية العامة للأمم المتحدة جدلاً واسعاً على منصات التواصل الاجتماعي، خاصة مع تزامنها مع خطب عدد من الزعماء حول الحرب على غزة والاعتراف بالدولة الفلسطينية.

وتكررت الأعطال أثناء خطابات كل من الرئيس التركي رجب طيب أردوغان، ورئيس الوزراء الكندي مارك كارني، والرئيس الإندونيسي برابوو سوبيانتو، ما أدى إلى انقطاع الصوت بشكل مفاجئ وتعطل الترجمة الفورية لثوانٍ قبل استئناف البث.
 
وتعرض خطاب الرئيس التركي أثناء حديثه عن "الإبادة" في غزة لدعوة الاعتراف الفوري بدولة فلسطين لانقطاع مشابه، كما انقطع صوت رئيس الوزراء الكندي مباشرة بعد إعلان اعتراف بلاده بالدولة الفلسطينية، رغم التصفيق الحار من الحاضرين.
 
 
من جهتها، أكدت إدارة الشؤون التقنية في الأمم المتحدة أن هذه الأعطال ناجمة عن مشكلات في المعدات، مشددة على أنه لا توجد أي مؤشرات على تدخل متعمد لتعطيل الأصوات، وسط انشغال القاعة بعشرات الخطابات ضمن الدورة السنوية رفيعة المستوى. (سكاي نيوز)
جميع الحقوق محفوظة © Lebanon24