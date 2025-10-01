Advertisement

إسرائيل.. ترويج روايات دعائية حول أسطول الصمود وهذه الحقيقة!

Lebanon 24
01-10-2025 | 02:06
مع اقتراب أسطول الصمود العالمي من قطاع غزة في محاولة جديدة لكسر الحصار، أطلقت السلطات الإسرائيلية حملة دعائية واسعة تزعم فيها وجود صلة مباشرة بين الأسطول وحركة حماس، مستندة إلى ما وصفته بـ"وثائق حصرية".
 
نشرت الخارجية الإسرائيلية عبر منصة "إكس" صورتين لوثيقتين قالت إنهما رسميتان لحماس وتكشف لأول مرة عن ارتباط الحركة بالأسطول. الأولى رسالة مؤرخة عام 2021 من إسماعيل هنية، رئيس المكتب السياسي لحماس حينها، إلى الأمين العام للمؤتمر الشعبي لفلسطينيي الخارج، منير شفيق، تتعلق بدعم جهود الوحدة. والثانية قائمة بأسماء المشاركين في المؤتمر، اعتبرت إسرائيل أنها دليل على تمويل وتخطيط الأسطول من قبل حماس.
 


الحملة الإسرائيلية لم تقتصر على الحساب الرسمي، بل توسعت عبر حسابات ناطقة بالعربية والإنجليزية، ومن بينها GAZAWOOD ووسائل إعلام ومدونين مقربين من المؤسسة الأمنية، وصفت الأسطول بأنه امتداد مباشر لحماس في محاولة لتقويض شرعيته أمام الرأي العام الدولي.

لكن التحقيق بالمصادر المفتوحة كشف أن الرسالة ليست سرية ولا جديدة، بل منشورة منذ 11 كانون الثاني2021 على الموقع الرسمي للمؤتمر الشعبي الفلسطيني، وجاءت في سياق نقاشات المصالحة والانتخابات الفلسطينية. كما أن قائمة الأسماء المنشورة ليست وثيقة سرية، بل قائمة عادية بالمشاركين في المؤتمر الشعبي لفلسطينيي الخارج، ولا تثبت أي صلة تنظيمية بالأسطول أو بحماس.

يُذكر أن أسطول الصمود، الذي يضم عشرات القوارب والسفن، استأنف رحلته السبت الماضي بعد توقف اضطراري في المياه اليونانية إثر هجوم بطائرات مسيرة ليلة 23-24 أيلول، تسبب في أضرار لبعض القوارب وإصابات تطلبت تدخل الباخرة الطبية الإيطالية المرافقة "إميرجينسي".

حالياً، يواصل الأسطول الإبحار نحو قطاع غزة، ويبعد حوالي 305 أميال بحرية عن شواطئ القطاع، وسط ترقب لاعتراض محتمل من البحرية الإسرائيلية في المنطقة البرتقالية خلال الأيام المقبلة.
