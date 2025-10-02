Advertisement

عربي-دولي

حادثة مرعبة في مطار أميركي.. شاهدوا لحظة اصطدام طائرتين

Lebanon 24
02-10-2025 | 01:30
أصيب شخص واحد نتيجة تصادم طائرتين إقليميتين تابعتين لشركة دلتا، أمس الأربعاء، أثناء التحرك على مدرج مطار لا غارديا في نيويورك، في الولايات المتحدة الأميركية.
 
ووقع الحادث عندما كانت طائرة Endeavor 5155 تتحرك للإقلاع، واصطدم جناحها الأيمن بجسم الطائرة Endeavor 5047 التي كانت تتجه إلى بوابتها بعد الهبوط.

وأظهر تسجيل لمراقبة الحركة الجوية حديث الطيار عن الأضرار التي لحقت بالطائرة، بما في ذلك كسر في زجاج قمرة القيادة وشاشات في قمرة الطائرة.
 
وأفادت دلتا بأن مضيفة طيران أصيبت بجروح طفيفة، وتم نقلها إلى مستشفى قريب احترازيا، بينما لم يسجل أي إصابات بين الركاب. (روسيا اليوم) 
 
