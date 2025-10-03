لحظات رعب في لوس أنجلوس.. انفجار وحريق ضخم في مصفاة نفط (فيديو)

❗️🇺🇲 - Major Explosion and Fire at Chevron Refinery in el segundo, CA
A massive explosion has just rocked the Chevron oil refinery in El Segundo, California—just south of Los Angeles International Airport (LAX)—triggering a large-scale fire that's visible for miles.
pic.twitter.com/jEt1OM9WIQ
— 🔥🗞The Informant (@theinformant_x) October 3, 2025
