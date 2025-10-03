Advertisement

عربي-دولي

لحظات رعب في لوس أنجلوس.. انفجار وحريق ضخم في مصفاة نفط (فيديو)

Lebanon 24
03-10-2025
اندلع حريق كبير في مصفاة نفط تابعة لشركة شيفرون في مدينة إل سيغوندو بولاية كاليفورنيا اليوم الجمعة، عقب انفجار ضخم هزّ المصفاة الواقعة جنوب مطار لوس أنجلوس الدولي مباشرة، وفق ما ذكرت صحيفة لوس أنجلوس تايمز. وأدى الانفجار إلى اندلاع حريق واسع النطاق، يمكن رؤيته على بعد أميال، ما استدعى تحرّك فرق الطوارئ بسرعة للسيطرة على الوضع.
 
 
وتواجدت فرق الطوارئ من مدن إل سيغوندو، ومانهاتن بيتش، وريدوندو بيتش، ومقاطعة لوس أنجلوس في مكان الحادث لمحاربة النيران، في حين أكد مسؤولو مراقبة جودة الهواء عدم وجود أي تهديد للصحة العامة. وأوضحوا أن الحريق تم عزلُه في وحدة غير حرجة، ما يضمن عدم حدوث أي انقطاع في إمدادات الوقود الإقليمية.

ويجري حالياً التحقيق في سبب الحريق، مع الإشارة إلى أن التقارير الأولية تشير إلى أن الانفجار نشأ في منطقة التخزين أو المعالجة داخل المصفاة. 
