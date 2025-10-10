Advertisement

عربي-دولي

قتلى ومفقودون جراء انفجار مصنع متفجّرات في تنيسي الأميركية (فيديو)

Lebanon 24
10-10-2025 | 13:39
أعلنت سلطات إنفاذ القانون الأميركية عن وفاة عدد من الأشخاص، في حين لا يزال آخرون في عداد المفقودين، إثر انفجار وقع صباح اليوم الجمعة في شركة متفجّرات عسكرية بولاية
تنيسي.



وقال قائد شرطة مقاطعة همفريز، كريس ديفيس، خلال مؤتمر صحافي، إن الانفجار وقع عند الساعة 12:45 بتوقيت غرينتش في الشركة الواقعة في "أكيوريت إنرجيتيك سيستمز إن مكيوان" على بُعد 80 كيلومتراً تقريباً غربي ناشفيل.
 

وأضاف "لدينا حالياً عدد من الأشخاص في عداد المفقودين... وبعضهم في عداد الموتى".


