عربي-دولي

فيديو لاشتباكات في تل أبيب... أعمال شغب وإلقاء قنابل دخانيّة

Lebanon 24
20-10-2025 | 10:24
سادت حالة من الغضب في إسرائيل، بعدما منعت الشرطة إقامة "ديربي" تل أبيب بين فريقيّ مكابي وهابوعيل ضمن الدوري المحلي لكرة القدم، وسط فوضى عارمة.


وأُلغي "ديربي" تل أبيب بعدما وصف متحدث باسم الشرطة ما حصل يم أمس، بـ"سلوك غير منضبط، وأعمال شغب، وإلقاء مقذوفات، وقنابل دخانية، وألعاب نارية، وإصابة ضباط، وإلحاق أضرار في البنية التحتية للملعب". (روسيا اليوم)
 
 
