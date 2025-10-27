المباني اهتزت... زلزال عنيف يضرب تركيا (فيديو)

🔴 #UPDATE — Footage captures moment magnitude 6,1 earthquake strikes Balikesir, Türkiye, with cameras shaking, panicked residents fleeing into streets across Istanbul and izmir pic.twitter.com/VGKomB7gTA
— Türkiye Today (@turkiyetodaycom) October 27, 2025
🚨🇹🇷#BREAKING | NEWS ⚠️
New video from the 6.2 ⚡️ magnitude earthquake that just struck turkey It was felt all the way into Istanbul🇹🇷 pic.twitter.com/KaALctkr4u
— Todd Paron🇺🇸🇬🇷🎧👽 (@tparon) October 27, 2025
A 6.1-magnitude earthquake struck Balıkesir Sındırgı, Turkey.
Footage shows the tremor was also felt in Bursa. pic.twitter.com/Ga4RIFd1qE
— AlertBreakingNews (@Yass_Smith) October 27, 2025
