عربي-دولي

المباني اهتزت... زلزال عنيف يضرب تركيا (فيديو)

Lebanon 24
27-10-2025 | 16:08
أعلن مركز الأبحاث الألماني لعلوم الأرض أن زلزالا قوته 6.1 درجة على مقياس ريختر هز تركيا ليل الاثنين.

وذكر المركز الألماني أن الزلزال كان على عمق 10 كيلومترات، نقلا عن "رويترز".

وبحسب المعلومات، أدى الزلزال إلى اهتزاز المباني في مدينة إسطنبول.


