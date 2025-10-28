Advertisement

عربي-دولي

الجميع ماتوا... تحطم طائرة صغيرة على متنها 11 شخصاً (فيديو)

Lebanon 24
28-10-2025 | 09:26
لقي 11 شخصًا مصرعهم، بينهم 10 سياح أجانب، في حادث تحطم طائرة صغيرة من طراز "سيسنا كارافان" في كينيا.


وقالت هيئة الطيران المدني الكينية إنّ الطائرة كانت تقل ثمانية مجريين وألمانيين اثنين، إضافة إلى الطيار الكيني.
 
 
وأشارت إلى أن جميع من كانوا على متنها لقوا حتفهم. (ارم نيوز)
 
 
 
