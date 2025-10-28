Advertisement

بالفيديو.. ضوء أخضر غامض في سماء موسكو

Lebanon 24
28-10-2025 | 10:12
شهدت سماء العاصمة الروسية موسكو، في الساعات الأولى من صباح أمس الاثنين، ظاهرة غامضة أثارت موجة من الجدل والدهشة، بعد أن رصد سكان المدينة ضوءاً أخضر لامعاً شق السماء قبل أن يختفي فجأة، في مشهد التُقط بعدسات الهواتف وكاميرات السيارات المنتشرة في المدينة. 
 
وانتشرت على مواقع التواصل الاجتماعي مقاطع تُظهر جسماً مضيئاً يتوهّج بلون زمردي قوي، قبل أن يترك خلفه ذيلاً من الضوء ثم يتفكك في الغلاف الجوي. ونقلت وسائل إعلام محلية أن الضوء شوهد أيضاً في مناطق محيطة بالعاصمة، فيما تنوّعت التكهنات بين نيزك محترق وبقايا قمر صناعي سقط في الغلاف الجوي.
 
وقال حساب Weather Monitor المتخصّص في الرصد الجوي عبر منصة "إكس": شوهد نيزك ساطع يتحرك ببطء فوق موسكو، مضيئاً السماء ليلاً".

فيما علّق حساب "Open Source Intel": "ضوء أخضر لامع عبر سماء موسكو فجر يوم الاثنين وأذهل السكان.. يُرجّح أنه نيزك".
 
ولم تصدر أية جهة روسية رسمية توضيحاً رسمياً بشأن طبيعة الجسم أو مصدره. (العربية) 
 
